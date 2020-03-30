Farm Journal Releases First Look at Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on U.S. Farmers and Ranchers

LENEXA, Kan., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct responses from farmers, growers and ranchers show uncertainty about commodity markets, financial stability of their businesses and health of their families and agriculture's labor force are among the top issues of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on agriculture. This survey data, collected recently on AgWeb.com, tells the broader story of what people in agriculture are thinking and facing today.

Farmers, ranchers and growers throughout the United States have widespread concerns about the effects of coronavirus on their businesses. Agriculture's essential role in producing and securing our nation's food supply means day-to-day work and operations continue through the course of this pandemic for everyone in the agriculture industry.

"A Farm Journal Pulse Poll conducted earlier this month showed concerns across the board about coronavirus and its impact on farm and ranch businesses," said Charlene Finck, President of Farm Journal. "This survey digs deeper into what those concerns are, how farmers are reacting to new developments each day and how they are looking to us and trusted service providers for leadership and guidance in the days to come."

Results show 90 percent of farmers and ranchers say they expect COVID-19 to impact their business. While only 30 percent fear becoming sick themselves, many expressed concerns about family and friends in higher-risk categories. One-third of respondents said they've been directly impacted by the disease.

"Agriculture's role as an essential industry that provides and secures our nation's food supply means farmers, ranchers and growers continue day-to-day operation of their businesses through this pandemic," said Portia Stewart, Farm Journal Content Strategy director. "Engagement with audiences has increased on all platforms – confirming that people are looking for news, information and leadership to benefit their business."

Farm Journal continues to serve as a trusted resource to all ag sectors through multiple channels:

Online at AgWeb.com/coronavirus, which includes the latest news and resources, market information and analysis, tools to address coronavirus and advice on what to watch as the pandemic continues to impact agriculture.

Farm Journal Live broadcasts hosted by Clinton Griffiths , weekdays at noon CT , featuring live updates and stories that impact agriculture.

, weekdays at , featuring live updates and stories that impact agriculture. Social media engagement with agricultural audiences.

Farm Journal is working with agribusiness partners to identify and address concerns via Farm Country Updates, one-hour digital events featuring Farm Journal editors sharing news and insights from the field. A day-long Farm Country Forum on April 16 will provide a deeper look at how agribusinesses can stay connected with dealers, distribution systems and customers during the pandemic, as well as other issues — such as ongoing privacy regulations — that are impacting the industry in other ways.

"Planting crops, maintaining dairy operations and other agricultural work is critical to our national security and social well-being," Finck said. "Producers have always stepped up in tough times, and Farm Journal has always been there to help guide them along the way. We will get through these uncertain times together."

Contact Susan Rhode, [email protected], for more information.

SOURCE Farm Journal