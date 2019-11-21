Farm Journal's Trust in Food™ Announces Sanderson Farms as New Partner in America's Conservation Ag Movement

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Journal's Trust In Food initiative announced the addition of Sanderson Farms to its list of partners in America's Conservation Ag Movement (ACAM) to help farmers continue their journey to preserve our agricultural resources and promote sustainable food production. ACAM is a unique partnership between Farm Journal's Trust In Food initiative, the Farm Journal Foundation and leading agribusinesses, food companies and nonprofit organizations. The national education and engagement program is designed to more rapidly scale the adoption, documentation and beneficial outcomes of conservation agriculture.

"Across the board, Sanderson Farms has made significant gains in conservation over the years," said Joe F. Sanderson Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Sanderson Farms. "Compared to baseline values established in 2008, the company has achieved a 24% reduction in electricity usage, 43% reduction in natural gas usage, and 44% reduction in water. We also strive to help educate our growers and work with our grain suppliers on ways they can implement more sustainable operations on their farms. This partnership with America's Conservation Ag Movement strengthens our commitment to be good stewards of all the natural resources, not only for Sanderson Farms, but for all of agriculture."

"Farm Journal and Trust In Food are thrilled to welcome Sanderson Farms as our latest Foundational Partner in America's Conservation Ag Movement and the first global food company to join this public-private partnership," said Mitch Rouda, President of Trust In Food. "The commitment of Sanderson Farms to supporting American farmers in their journey of conservation agriculture stewardship is a clear signal that stakeholders across the agricultural value chain desire to work collaboratively to create a vibrant and resilient food system from farm to table. We look forward to collaborating with Sanderson Farms and all our foundational partners on this once-in-a-generation effort."

Sanderson Farms joins other visionary organizations, including American Farmland Trust, Corteva Agriscience, Ducks Unlimited, National Corn Growers Association, The Nature Conservancy, the National Pork Board and Syngenta. Building on the momentum of ACAM, Farm Journal will publish its first-ever conservation agriculture issue reaching an audience of more than 1 million stakeholders across the value chain. With the addition of Sanderson Farms, Farm Journal has partnered with WATT Global Media, the poultry business media leader, to distribute the magazine in print and digital formats to all subscribers of its PoultryUSA and Feed Strategy brands.

In 2020, ACAM will feature more than 270 pages of conservation news coverage across the Farm Journal media platform, more than 300 TV and radio segments, two landmark conservation workbooks and in-person farmer peer-to-peer coalition-building in five priority U.S. watersheds. The initiative is designed to amplify, accelerate and give a voice to the many conservation agriculture programs and activities underway across the nation, in service to America's farmers.

About Trust In Food

Trust In Food is a purpose-driven division of Farm Journal dedicated to rebuilding consumer confidence in the U.S. agricultural value chain by partnering with farmers and ranchers to accelerate conservation agriculture practice adoption and maintenance benefiting land, water, air and the financial health of farm businesses. It advances this mission through data science, research, strategic communications and the omnichannel Farm Journal platform in collaboration with conservation organizations, government agencies, agribusinesses, food companies and retailers, and other food system stakeholders.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms Inc., founded in 1947, is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken and other prepared food items. Employing more than 17,000 employees in operations spanning five states and 17 different cities, Sanderson Farms is the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. As a company, Sanderson Farms is committed to adopting a fresh approach in everything that we do, not only where products are concerned, but companywide, as well. Though the company has grown, it still adheres to the same hometown values of honesty, integrity and innovation that were established when the Sanderson family founded the company back in 1947.

Contact: Susan Rhode, Director of Marketing, 913-213-7110 or srhode@farmjournal.com.

SOURCE Farm Journal