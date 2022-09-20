FarmBox Foods Launches Indoor Farm That Grows Livestock Feed

Colorado agtech company to host public open house on Sept. 27

SEDALIA, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmBox Foods LLC is excited to announce the official launch of its Hydroponic Fodder Farm.

The company will host a public open house from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 27 at 5389 Plum Ave. in Sedalia, CO. Guided tours of the new indoor farm — the third product line offered by FarmBox Foods — will be provided. Attendees will also receive a tour of the company's other tech-assisted, containerized farms: the Vertical Hydroponic Farm and Gourmet Mushroom Farm.

What exactly is fodder? It's a nutrient-dense hay that's used as a dietary supplement for horses, cows, pigs, goats, chickens, sheep, rabbits and alpacas.

By growing fodder on site year-round, farmers and ranchers can avoid supply chain disruptions, sourcing issues and spikes in hay prices. The controlled-climate farms provide a reliable, hyperlocal source of fresh food while shielding the barley fodder from weather and climate impacts, including drought, heat waves, freezes and floods. The farms are housed inside upcycled, insulated shipping containers outfitted with plumbing, electrical and sensors to control conditions inside. The 320 square-foot farms also capture, filter and recycle water for maximum water efficiency.

Protein-rich fodder improves the overall health of livestock, supplements hydration and adds weight to beef cattle. It also promotes the production of better-quality milk for dairy cows and goats, improves fertility rates, reduces the likelihood of illness, and decreases methane output because of its superior digestibility compared to traditional alfalfa hay.

Because barley fodder requires only a 7-day growth cycle, a staggered schedule allows farmers and ranchers to harvest around 880 pounds of fodder per day.

RSVP is required for the fodder farm launch on Sept. 27. Please email [email protected].

About FarmBox Foods

At FarmBox Foods, we strive to change the way the world farms by connecting communities to sustainably sourced, locally grown food, year-round. We bring food security, safety, and sustainability to communities through our Vertical Hydroponic Farm (VHF), Gourmet Mushroom Farm (GMF) and Hydroponic Fodder Farm (HFF), and have been doing so since 2017. At FarmBox Foods, we're crafting alternatives to centralized food systems with our high-yield, low carbon footprint container farms. Our cutting-edge farm designs promote easy operation and maintenance while reducing the risk of food-borne illnesses. Not only can our farms be equipped with solar technology allowing for off-grid operation, but our innovative hydroponic watering system does not contribute to groundwater pollution.

