Farmer Boy Launches New eCommerce Website

MYERSTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Boy, a leader in agricultural supply and construction, announced today the launch of their new eCommerce website. The new website has been redesigned from the ground up to provide a leading-class online shopping experience.

"Our new site takes the best elements of what eCommerce users expect from a UI/UX perspective, and applies that directly to the Agribusiness space," stated Brian Smith, Director of eCommerce Operations. "The site isn't just built for today; it's built in anticipation of the needs we see emerging in the agricultural space. It's an exciting time for Farmer Boy, as we fully commit to a digital future, and we can't wait to make our customers more efficient and effective as a result."

Customers can shop, create accounts, and chat with sales and services specialists at www.farmerboyag.com .

The new website takes Farmer Boy from an analog agricultural company to a truly state-of-the-art B2B enabled eCommerce agricultural distribution company. The site features a host of new, industry leading features and functionalities:

Online chat/customer service with full social media integration

Full B2B account management tools (such as quick reorder pad, order history, pay with account, wishlist)

Alternate payment methods including Credit Key

Online quote functionality

Enhanced site search and merchandising

A completely redesigned user interface allowing customers to shop by product category, brand, or species

With this new site, Farmer Boy is fully embracing digital by investing in the people, platforms, process and technologies to lead the way as an agricultural services provider. As family farms are being handed down to the next generation, providing them with the best online shopping experience and digital tools is vital to helping this generation grow their businesses.

About Farmer Boy: Farmer Boy is an agricultural supply and construction company that has been at the forefront of the swine, poultry, and dairy industries for over 30 years. With physical retail locations in four states and an industry leading eCommerce site, Farmer Boy's experienced sales professionals are able to service the needs of any agricultural customer.

