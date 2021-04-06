Farmer Joe's Gardens Announces Last Call for 2021 CSA Subscriptions

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmer Joe's Gardens gears up for another successful year of community-supported agriculture and wants to share the food love with new faces and new members. To grab a share in this year's crop, sign up before the last shares sell out because baskets start making their way to happy households beginning May 26.

Local produce has a special quality to it, not only for the immense love and care from the farm but also because it didn't come from hundreds of miles away in refrigerated trucks.

Farmer Joe outstanding in his field - holding a June basket picked at the peak of flavor Farmer Joe holding a May farm share

When you eat locally, you enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables that taste better because they have peak flavor. The selections also vary over the growing season, giving your diet plenty of color and variety.

Farmer Joe's Gardens wants members to enjoy everything in their food baskets, which is why you tailor your baskets according to size and household preferences. Choose from full or medium share and customize your basket to include only the fruits and vegetables your family loves.

By ranking your crop preferences, you help the farm understand what you like and help your family get fresh foods they'll actually eat. You can also log in each week to further tailor that week's basket. Customized baskets reduce food waste, and they come with recipe suggestions and vegetable cooking tips to simplify meal prep.

"Getting the entire family to eat their fruits and veggies is much easier when you have fresh choices on hand," Farmer Joe says. "This truly is farm-to-table eating. We pick foods at the peak of flavor, and they travel from the vine to your table in less than 24 hours."

If you aren't ready to sign up for the entire season, consider the farm stand subscription. This option alerts you if the farm has an extra share available, giving you a taste of fresh, seasonal produce. Customization and community focus are at the heart of this CSA farm. Farmer Joe loves to share how they grow your food and encourages members and non-members to pepper him and Homestead Ida with questions.

"We are all making meals and connecting over food," Homestead Ida adds. "Meeting our member families and sharing what my family is doing with the foods is a special experience."

Sign up at https://www.harvie.farm/farm/farmer-joes-gardens/signup for fruits and vegetables grown with love. You can pick up your baskets or get delivery within 20 miles of the farm. There's no better time to enjoy the taste of fresh food choices from local farmland.

About Farmer Joe's Gardens

Farmer Joe's Gardens is a community-supported agriculture farm operating on land farmed for the past four generations. They use integrative pest management and holistic farming practices, offering farm shares in fruits, vegetables, eggs, and dairy.

Media Contact

Joe and Ida DeFrancesco

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (203) 265-0696

Website: https://farmerjoesgardens.com/

