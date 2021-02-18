Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Winter Storm Uri
Feb 18, 2021, 20:16 ET
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As freezing temperatures and major winter weather continue to impact residents in the South Central United States, the Farmers Insurance® Catastrophe Response Team is helping impacted customers with claims.
Customers can file a claim by:
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
- Foremost® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).
- Calling their agent.
- Using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.
- Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.
- Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com
Due to COVID-19, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of remote and virtual solutions to help make the claims process easier for customers. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit Farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
