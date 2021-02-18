Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Winter Storm Uri

Calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com

Due to COVID-19, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of remote and virtual solutions to help make the claims process easier for customers. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit Farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

