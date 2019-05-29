Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers in the Midwest and Central United States Following Severe Weather

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® has deployed catastrophe claims teams, its Mobile Claims Center (MCC) and other resources to help customers impacted by the recent storms that have swept through the Midwest and central parts of the country.

"We are working to proactively reach out to customers in impacted areas," said Jim Taylor, head of claims customer experience for Farmers Insurance. "As we continue to monitor the storm areas closely, providing resources to help our customers quickly and easily file a claim is a high priority."

Customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway #430, Fairborn, OH 45324, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com .

or . Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet. Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for immediate assistance.



Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for immediate assistance.



Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Updates on the Mobile Claims Center's location can be found by visiting https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

Consider the following actions when safe:

Walk around the home inside and out to identify potential damage, including landscaping.

Take photographs of any damage noted to the property.

If possible, make or arrange for emergency repairs or temporary emergency repairs as needed to prevent further damage.*

Talk to your Farmers agent if you have questions regarding damage and the claims process.

* Check with your insurance company to see what items they will pay for when used in protecting property after a storm.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact: Farmers Insurance

Reporter Hotline

818-965-0007

reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

https://www.farmers.com

