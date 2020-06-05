Farmers Insurance® Awards Grant to Los Angeles Urban League to Help Empower Communities and Further Long-Term Sustainable Change

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance joins the nation in mourning the senseless deaths of George Floyd and countless other black Americans. As we continue to reel from the latest tragic acts of violence, the leadership team at Farmers Insurance is committed to enacting meaningful and sustainable change to better live our organization's values and positively impact the diverse communities we are proud to serve.

Today, Farmers Insurance Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dailey announced a series of commitments reinforcing the organization's values via workplace and corporate citizenship initiatives:

Mobilizing the Farmers ® Black Professional Alliance (BPA), an Employee Resource Group (ERG), to help identify and elevate regular dialogue within senior leadership in an effort to continue listening, learning and finding tangible ways to show support for the black community.

Black Professional Alliance (BPA), an Employee Resource Group (ERG), to help identify and elevate regular dialogue within senior leadership in an effort to continue listening, learning and finding tangible ways to show support for the black community. Donating $250,000 to the Los Angeles Urban League, an organization committed to advancing equal opportunities on behalf of African Americans and other minority groups.

to the Los Angeles Urban League, an organization committed to advancing equal opportunities on behalf of African Americans and other minority groups. Reinforcing the organization's longstanding practice of encouraging employee volunteerism in their local communities, including supporting them with paid time outside of work to participate in safe, orchestrated efforts to rebuild neighborhoods.

"While we recognize the actions we take today will not heal centuries of pain and systemic oppression, we are guided by a commitment to do what's right and stand with our colleagues and communities in support of equality and civil rights," Dailey said. "I look forward to working with the Black Professionals Alliance and other employee resource groups at Farmers to ensure our actions remain a force for positive change. We have to do better, and we can."

"The Los Angeles Urban League is very grateful for this support from Farmers Insurance during this challenging period. With the help provided by Farmers Insurance through this grant, we will significantly increase the level of assistance we can offer to the underserved communities in Los Angeles," said Michael Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. "We want to applaud Farmers Insurance for taking this bold and meaningful action to assist the most vulnerable members of our community during these difficult times and we look forward to working with Famers Insurance to support existing programs and help to develop future programs that will benefit the communities that we serve."

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. The Los Angeles Urban League, founded in 1921, is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, founded in New York City in 1910. It is one of almost 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs focusing on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement. Visit and follow Los Angeles Urban League at www.laul.org.

Contact: Ron Carter

Los Angeles Urban League

(323) 864-7092

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Urban League; Farmers Insurance

Related Links

https://www.laul.org

