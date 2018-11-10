Farmers Insurance® Continues to Assist Customers Impacted by Recent California Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With containment increasing on wildfires in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, Farmers Insurance is committed to providing customers affected on-site locations to file their claims. On November 9, 2018, Farmers deployed its state-of-the-art Mobile Claims Centers (MCCs) and trained catastrophe response adjusters to provide front-line assistance in the impacted areas.

Customers who have experienced damage as a result of the Camp fire can continue filing claims and receive in-person assistance at the relief site in Chico, California at the following location:

Kohl's Parking Lot, 1505 Springfield Drive, Chico, California 95928, beginning today, November 20 at 9 a.m. PST .

Customers who have experienced damage as a result of the Woolsey or Hill fires can continue filing claims and receive in-person assistance at the relief site in Southern California:

Zuma Beach South Entrance, 30000 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265, beginning today, November 20 at 9 a.m. PST .

Farmers and Foremost® customers impacted can also file a claim by contacting their agent, visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com, using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet, or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.

Foremost® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

