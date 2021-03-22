Farmers Insurance® Debuts Direct-to-Consumer Policies in Massachusetts

"Massachusetts marks another major step in Farmers strategic eastern expansion following a year that showcased the importance of our commitment to the accessibility of our products, but also the personalized approach that has been our hallmark for more than 92 years," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. "We remain committed to innovating our business to extend Farmers products and unbeatable customer support to more customers."

Farmers continues to build on its strategic expansion, offering its branded services in both Massachusetts and Louisiana, following growth in Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Mississippi since 2011.

Farmers is offering residents of Massachusetts auto, home, condo, and renters policies that are customizable so individuals can select the insurance they want, paired with an experience that caters to their needs. Consumers can get home and auto quotes in less than two minutes, with smooth, easy-to-use online and mobile experiences. Farmers policies have paperless billing, paperless policies, and automatic payment options available, and Farmers superior customer service is available online through chat support and phone, as well as 24/7 self-service through Farmers.com and the Farmers Mobile App.

For more information on customizable options, visit Farmers.com .

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

