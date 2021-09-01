Farmers Insurance® Deploys Resources to Assist Customers Affected by Hurricane Ida

Visiting the Mobile Claims Center relief site location at:

Lowe's

1777 Millerville Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Hours: 8 a.m. CT – 5 p.m. CT





Lowe's 1777 Millerville Rd 70816 Hours: – Visiting Farmers.com , Foremost.com or BristolWest.com .

, or . Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers or Bristol West Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® and 21st Century ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

and 21st Century customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of digital-first solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially-trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Customers can visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

Farmers also offers the following tips to help residents after a storm:

Listen to authorities : Make sure to get the "all clear" before returning home.

: Make sure to get the "all clear" before returning home. Avoid flood waters : Six inches of moving water can knock you down. One foot of fast-moving water can sweep your car away.

: Six inches of moving water can knock you down. One foot of fast-moving water can sweep your car away. Even still water is dangerous : Pools of water can be electrified from underground or downed power lines.

: Pools of water can be electrified from underground or downed power lines. Take inventory: Inspect your home and take any pictures of damage that occurred. Stay out of your home if you smell gas, notice fire damage, or if any floodwater remains.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, Instagram @ThisIsFarmers or follow on Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

Related Links

https://www.farmers.com

