Farmers Insurance® Deploys Resources to Help Customers Affected by California Wildfires

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to California's ongoing wildfires, Farmers Insurance® catastrophe claims teams have been dispatched to the affected areas and are helping customers impacted by the fires.

Customers can file a claim and receive in-person assistance at the following locations in Northern and Southern California:

The Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Boulevard, Chico, CA 95928.

95928. Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 (Parking lot between 1401 and 1385 buildings).

Customers can also file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet. Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center: Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764. Foremost ® and 21st Century ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance. Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance. Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).



Updates on the Mobile Claims Center's location can be found by visiting https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

