Farmers Insurance® Named One of the 2019 FORTUNE Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance® has been named one of the 2019 FORTUNE "100 Best Companies to Work For®," according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Read FORTUNE's description of Farmers® here: http://fortune.com/best-companies/farmers-insurance/

"We're pleased Farmers® has achieved recognition by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work for our ongoing efforts to provide employees with a dynamic, engaging and culture-driven workplace," said Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmers Insurance. "Our enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion, technology and innovation, as well as community engagement and volunteerism helps empower employees to make a positive impact on customers and in their communities."

Placement on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list is based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees across dozens of organizations, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation.

Farmers employees can enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

Time to recharge: Farmers promotes a healthy work/life balance allowing for time to relax, recharge and spend time with family and friends. Eligible employees are provided 19-34 paid days off per year depending on their tenure with the organization. In addition, in 2019, Farmers will observe nine and a half paid company holidays.

: Farmers offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, health savings and flexible spending accounts, life and accident insurance, short- and long-term disability, and wellness programs. Ways to give back : Farmers employees are encouraged to make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities.

: Farmers employees are encouraged to make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities. Opportunities to grow : Farmers invests in employees' professional development with on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals.

: Farmers invests in employees' professional development with on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals. 401(k): Eligible employees can plan for the future by joining Farmers competitive 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6 percent of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4 percent base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay. This 4 percent base contribution has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to the plan's Farmers match amount.

Eligible employees can plan for the future by joining Farmers competitive 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6 percent of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4 percent base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay. This 4 percent base contribution has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to the plan's Farmers match amount. Annual employee bonus: Eligible employees can receive a bonus for their work linked to individual and company performance.

"The 2019 100 Best are the leaders in creating the most innovative workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Employees at these organizations feel valued, respected and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the company."

The Best Companies to Work For list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. In 2018, Farmers Insurance was also ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

For more information or to explore open positions at Farmers Insurance offices around the country, please visit http://www.farmers.com/careers. To see the full list of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, click here.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: External Communications

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

