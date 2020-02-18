Farmers Insurance® Named One of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

"We are proud Farmers has been recognized for the strong and dynamic culture we work hard to achieve," said Jeff Dailey, chief executive officer for Farmers Insurance. "Being named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to provide employees with an engaging, culture-driven workplace where employees are committed to inclusion, diversity, volunteerism and community engagement."

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

Farmers employees can enjoy a variety of benefits, including:

Competitive 401(k): Eligible employees can plan for the future by joining Farmers 401(k) Savings Plan immediately. The organization matches contributions dollar for dollar, up to 6% of employees' eligible pay, and the Farmers match is vested immediately. Additionally, Farmers makes an automatic 4% base contribution to the 401(k) Savings Plan based on eligible pay, which has a three-year vesting period and is in addition to the plan's Farmers match amount.

Employees can make a difference through Farmers-sponsored volunteer activities including rebuilding communities impacted by natural disasters. Opportunities to grow professionally : Farmers invests in employees' professional development with on-the-job learning and mentorship opportunities. The Farmers Tuition Assistance program can help eligible employees reach educational goals.

"The 100 Best show the way forward," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Farmers Insurance also was ranked as a Best Workplace for Diversity by Great Place to Work and Fortune.

For more information or to explore open positions at Farmers Insurance offices around the country, please visit http://www.farmers.com/careers.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers and Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and like Farmers Insurance on Facebook.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

