Farmers Insurance® Responds to Severe Storm System and Tornadoes in the Southeast
Mar 26, 2021, 19:29 ET
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a severe storm system with strong winds, hail and tornadoes that caused damage across multiple Southern states, Farmers Insurance® is ready to assist affected customers.
To file a claim, customers who have sustained damage as a result of the storm can:
- Visit Farmers.com or Foremost.com.
- Call their agent.
- Use the Farmers® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.
- Text REPORTCLAIM to 29141.
- Call the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers Claims Contact number: 1-800-435-7764.
- Foremost® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 1-877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).
Due to COVID-19, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of remote and virtual solutions to help make the claims process easier for customers. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit Farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, follow on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and @WeAreFarmers or follow on Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
Share this article