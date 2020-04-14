Farmers Insurance® Responds to Severe Storm System, Tornadoes in Southern United States

Visit Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

Call their agent.

Use the Farmers® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Text REPORTCLAIM to 29141.

Call the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.



Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.



Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 1-877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of technological solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a specially trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process.

For more information about how Farmers is responding to COVID-19 and processing claims during this time, visit https://www.farmers.com/covid-19-notice/.

