Farmers Insurance® Shares Tips to Enjoy Summer's Biggest Vacation Trends

According to new data from Farmers, more than 3 in 5 people (62 percent) are planning to travel by car or RV in the next few months. Among this group, roughly 3 in 4 (74 percent) are keeping their travels closer to home, preferring destinations less than 500 miles from where they live. 1

"Road trips are one of summer's biggest travel trends and understandably so," said Tornatore. "You don't have to go far from home to have an unforgettable experience, and half the fun is getting there. But as you're planning your itinerary, don't forget to make a plan for safety — get your vehicle checked out before hitting the open road and be sure to follow state and local requirements, as well as CDC guidelines for face coverings and handwashing along your way."

People may not be traveling far from home, but many people are venturing out more. New Farmers data showed that one-fifth (20 percent) of the country is prioritizing outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, golfing and camping when they can leave their homes. In fact, a quarter (25 percent) of people have a camping trip planned this summer.2

For those who may not be comfortable traveling, there are still plenty of ways to create fun summer experiences at home.

"Sometimes, the most memorable destination is in your own backyard — literally," said Tornatore. "Pools, trampolines, grills and patio furniture have all seen a major spike in sales and have even sold out at some retailers as many spent the extra time at home transforming their backyard into a personal oasis."

According to consumer survey data from Farmers, more than half (64 percent) of people completed some sort of home improvement project, such as do-it-yourself home maintenance or a major renovation while staying home over the past few months. A similar proportion (62 percent) are planning a home renovation or maintenance project as a result of spending more time at home.3

Whether you're hitting the open road or escaping to your backyard, Farmers and Tornatore recommend considering the following tips to help enjoy a safer summer:

Know before you go: Before embarking on a road trip adventure, consider getting an overall checkup of your car to ensure comfortable cruising, especially if your car has been sitting for an extended period of time. Take your car to a professional for an inspection well in advance of your trip, so you have plenty of time to address any unexpected issues that come up.

Check your coverage: It's also a good idea to know your insurance coverage before getting behind the wheel. You probably already know your personal auto coverage, but if you're planning to rent a vehicle or an RV for your summer travels, it's worth checking in with your insurance agent to understand what coverages you have and discuss coverage options you may want.

Go phone-free in the car: Limiting mobile phone use is one of the easiest ways to become a more focused driver — and that keeps everyone safer on the road. Recent driving data from Farmers Signal® app, which is powered by TrueMotion, shows that non-call phone use while driving is up 50 percent compared to pre-coronavirus levels. For more focused driving, make your car a "phone-free zone." Hands-free calling and voice texting can still be distractions, so think about using a smartphone app, like Signal® from Farmers, that can help you monitor your driving habits and reward you for practicing focused driving behaviors.

Pump the brakes: Take the time to safely slow down if you have to go over a pothole or any other object in the road, and keep a safe distance from other cars. Farmers data indicates that 24% of all Collision claims in the summer involve a rear-end collision.4

Enjoy a quiet drive: Road trips are great for bonding with loved ones, but boisterous conversation can be a distraction for drivers. Take a cue from the 33 percent of people who believe that talking to passengers, even those seated in the back seat, poses a danger to others on the road and keep the chat light.5

Treat yourself: Your homecation is still a vacation — treat it like one. Many of us are working from home these days, so it's important to be intentional about taking time to relax and unplugging from your home office. Set up an out-of-office reply for your work emails, think about turning off email notifications on your phone and be sure to take plenty of pictures so you can cherish your homecation memories forever.

Get all decked out: Think about taking on home improvement projects that expand your living space to the outdoors. Renovations like building a deck or balcony can create a much-needed personal paradise after spending so much time indoors — and can increase your home's value . Consider checking in with your insurance agent to understand what coverages you have and discuss coverage options you may want.

Don't get burned: Grilling is one of summer's official pastimes. Enjoy it safely by positioning your barbecue a safe distance from your home and clear from any awnings, deck railings, patio covers or branches. Approximately 17 percent of the estimated 8,900 fires caused by grills every year happen because the cooker is too close to something flammable. Always remember to open the front panel of your grill before firing it up to release any built-up gas and never grill indoors.

Guard your pool with an app: Pool safety rule number one: never leave children unattended. You may already have a locked gate to help keep kiddos away from the pool, but you may also want to think about adding a high-tech monitoring system that connects WiFi motion sensors, lights and cameras around your pool to your smartphone.

Bounce into safety: Trampolines can be a fun addition to your backyard setup, but they also can create a safety hazard, especially when multiple people are bouncing at once. Flips and somersaults can also be major causes of injury. Set firm ground rules for trampoline use at your home that limit use to one person at a time and prioritize safe bouncing.

To get more summer travel trends and safety tips from Farmers and Jeanenne Tornatore, visit: http://farmers.com/summertravel/.

