"Farmington Dematology: Better Skincare Than Your Private Equity Practice"

FARMINGTON, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who owns the clinic you're interested in visiting for your dermatology needs? Is it the doctor themselves? Or is it backed by hospital systems who have bottom lines more important than your needs?

The sad truth about our healthcare system is that large, private equity-backed financers often control or at least heavily influence the priorities of doctors such as dermatologists who are employed by them. The question of who owns the practice matters more than just who gets the check at the end of the day, but what the medical professional who treats you is compelled to offer, even when it's not in your best interest.

Why Do Private Practices Matter?

Private practices like Farmington Dermatology are independent from the influence or regulations of external stakeholders – people who profit off of what the doctor prescribes and provides. These external influencers often value high-cost treatments over simple ones, especially if both are equally capable of solving your problem.

Dr. Baird's independent dermatology practice follows the best model for patient care available in the US. What this means for you is that you're more likely to be seen by Dr. Baird or high-level technicians rather than the lower hourly rate employees who don't have as much experience or training.

It also means you're more likely to be recommended a personalized treatment, rather than the one that's most profitable or most economical – in either case, not what's ultimately best for you.

Experience Personalized Care

Being a privately owned dermatology clinic is important to Dr. Baird for the foundational reason that each patient matters. Rather than consolidating his practice into a profit-focused enterprise, Dr. Baird actively works to maintain the excellent standard of care his patients are used to, and that new ones appreciate and recognize immediately.

About Baird, MD

Dr. David Baird is a cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatologist working in Farmington Hills, MI. He is the owner, proprietor, and practicing dermatologist at his clinic and is supported by his loyal staff members from first interaction to final appointment. Whether you're seeking clearer skin or skin cancer treatment, Dr. Baird is capable of handling your case in a personalized manner.

