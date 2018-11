Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today announced it will release its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 after 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, November 5, 2018, and will host a conference call the following day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing (866) 262-6804, or for international callers, (412) 902-4107. Participants can reference the Farmland Partners Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning November 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until November 20, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (International); passcode: 10126121. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 30 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

