Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Delay of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) (the "Company") today announced it will delay the release of its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, that was previously scheduled for after 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, to before 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 10, 2020. The conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a company update scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) will take place instead on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed live over the phone toll-free by dialing 1-866-262-6804 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9657 (Canada), or 1-412-902-4107 (International). Participants can reference the Farmland Partners Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning August 10, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) until August 24, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time), by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), or 1-412-317-0088 (International); passcode: 10146723. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

