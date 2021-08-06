Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock
Aug 06, 2021, 16:32 ET
DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ("FVA"), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2021, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (NYSE:FPIPRB) ("Series B Preferred Stock").
The FVA Factor and FVA Amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2021 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/land0821.pdf.
Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2021 is 12.33%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 6.16% and an FVA Amount of $1.54. The FVA Amount plus the initial liquidation preference is equal to $26.54.
The computation of these amounts appears at the end of this press release and will also be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.
About Farmland Partners Inc.
Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 161,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.
|
Measurement of Aggregate FVA Amount Per 6% Series B Participating Preferred Share
|
2017 Land Values
|
2021 Land Values
|
Portfolio State
|
Relative
|
Actual FVA
|
Assigned
|
Actual FVA
|
FVA Value
|
Illinois
|
34.344%
|
$7,300
|
100.0
|
$7,900
|
8.22%
|
California
|
19.265%
|
$8,700
|
100.0
|
$10,900
|
25.29%
|
South Carolina
|
6.892%
|
$3,000
|
100.0
|
$3,600
|
20.00%
|
North Carolina
|
6.695%
|
$4,450
|
100.0
|
$4,750
|
6.74%
|
Colorado
|
6.318%
|
$1,430
|
100.0
|
$1,610
|
12.59%
|
Arkansas
|
5.776%
|
$3,180
|
100.0
|
$3,390
|
6.60%
|
Nebraska
|
4.292%
|
$2,900
|
100.0
|
$3,100
|
6.90%
|
Louisiana
|
4.275%
|
$3,000
|
100.0
|
$3,220
|
7.33%
|
Florida
|
3.580%
|
$5,700
|
100.0
|
$6,020
|
5.61%
|
Mississippi
|
2.037%
|
$2,500
|
100.0
|
$2,860
|
14.40%
|
Georgia
|
1.923%
|
$3,550
|
100.0
|
$3,670
|
3.38%
|
Michigan
|
1.451%
|
$4,800
|
100.0
|
$5,300
|
10.42%
|
Texas
|
0.855%
|
$2,090
|
100.0
|
$2,380
|
13.88%
|
Virginia
|
0.752%
|
$4,350
|
100.0
|
$4,700
|
8.05%
|
South Dakota
|
0.696%
|
$2,180
|
100.0
|
$2,190
|
0.46%
|
Kansas
|
0.484%
|
$1,850
|
100.0
|
$2,100
|
13.51%
|
Alabama
|
0.365%
|
$2,750
|
100.0
|
$3,200
|
16.36%
|
Cumulative FVA
|
12.33%
|
FVA Factor (50% of Cumulative FVA)
|
6.16%
|
FVA Amount
|
$ 1.54
|
FVA Amount + initial liquidation preference
|
$ 26.54
|
(1)
|
Based on the total unaudited book value of our properties in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017.
|
(2)
|
Represents the 2017 Land Values as published in the 2017 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
|
(3)
|
Represents the 2021 Land Values as published in the 2021 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.
