Farmland Partners Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"In the face of all the turmoil in other industries, Farmland Partners' performance was relatively stable during the first quarter," said Paul A. Pittman, the Company's CEO. "However, we cannot fully predict what harm may come to our business during the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 related economic slowdown."

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

So far, the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations has been limited. As broader sectors of the U.S. agricultural economy are affected through supply chain and commodity price disruptions, the Company believes it may experience some yet largely unidentified impact in the medium term. In the long term, the Company does not expect that the pandemic will affect materially the global demand for food, feed, fuel and fiber, and therefore the value of its farmland portfolio.

Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $0.4 million and basic net loss to common stockholders of $0.09 per share, as compared to net income of $0.0 million and basic net loss to common stockholders of $0.10 per share for the same period during 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") of -$0.4 million and AFFO per fully diluted share of -$0.01, as compared to AFFO of -$1.0 million and AFFO per fully diluted share of -$0.03 for the same period during 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("Adjusted EBITDAre") of $7.4 million, as compared to $7.1 million for the same period during 2019.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for complete definitions of AFFO and Adjusted EBITDAre and the financial tables accompanying this press release for reconciliations of net income to AFFO and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Operating Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded total operating revenues of $11.7 million, as compared to $10.9 million for the same period during 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $5.3 million and net operating income ("NOI") of $9.8 million, as compared to total operating income of $4.5 million and NOI of $9.0 million for the same period in 2019.

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a complete definition of NOI and the financial tables included in this press release for reconciliations of net income to NOI.

Acquisition and Disposition Activity

During the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, the Company did not complete any acquisitions or dispositions. Following the end of the quarter, the Company completed one acquisition in the Corn Belt for $0.9 million and two dispositions in the High Plains and the Corn Belt for an aggregate consideration of $7.8 million.

Balance Sheet

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 224,869 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $6.22 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.4 million and 47,999 shares of Series B preferred stock at a weighted average price of $20.35 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1.0 million. Following the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased 29,048 shares of Series B preferred stock at a weighted average price of $21.90 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $0.6 million. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $48.6 million in shares that it can repurchase under its stock repurchase plan.

As of March 31, 2020 and the date of this press release, the Company had 31,769,792 shares of common stock outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

The Company had total debt outstanding of $512.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $512.9 million at December 31, 2019.

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock and per Class A Common OP unit. The dividends are payable on July 15, 2020, to stockholders and unit holders of record on July 1, 2020.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per share of Series B Participating Preferred Stock. The dividends are payable on July 1, 2020 to holders of Series B Participating Preferred Stock of record on June 15, 2020.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 156,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our outlook, proposed and pending acquisitions and dispositions, the potential impact of trade disputes and recent extreme weather events on the Company's results, financing activities, crop yields and prices and anticipated rental rates. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce its spread on our business and on the economy and capital markets generally, general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock or Series B participating preferred stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, availability of qualified personnel, changes in the Company's industry, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to crop yields or crop prices, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the timing, price or amount of repurchases, if any, under the Company's share repurchase program, the ability to consummate acquisitions or dispositions under contract and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Farmland Partners Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2020 (unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (audited) (in thousands except par value and share data)





March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019 ASSETS











Land, at cost

$ 937,847

$ 937,813 Grain facilities



12,090



12,091 Groundwater



11,473



11,473 Irrigation improvements



54,299



53,871 Drainage improvements



12,674



12,674 Permanent plantings



51,967



52,089 Other



7,840



7,827 Construction in progress



12,474



11,911 Real estate, at cost



1,100,664



1,099,749 Less accumulated depreciation



(27,206)



(25,277) Total real estate, net



1,073,458



1,074,472 Deposits



90



1 Cash



14,994



12,561 Notes and interest receivable, net



4,278



4,767 Right of use asset



198



73 Deferred offering costs



—



— Deferred financing fees, net



152



174 Accounts receivable, net



5,814



5,515 Inventory



1,619



1,550 Prepaid and other assets



2,353



3,440 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,102,956

$ 1,102,553













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Mortgage notes and bonds payable, net

$ 511,283

$ 511,403 Lease liability



198



73 Dividends payable



1,593



1,593 Derivative liability



3,227



1,644 Accrued interest



3,414



3,111 Accrued property taxes



2,411



1,873 Deferred revenue



10,182



71 Accrued expenses



4,369



5,868 Total liabilities



536,677



525,636













Series B Participating Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 6,037,500 shares authorized; 5,924,060 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 5,972,059 at December 31, 2019



141,885



142,861 Redeemable non-controlling interest in operating partnership, Series A preferred units



117,877



120,510













EQUITY











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 29,866,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, and 29,952,608 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019



289



292 Additional paid in capital



337,457



338,387 Retained earnings



3,530



6,251 Cumulative dividends



(50,282)



(48,784) Other comprehensive income



(3,227)



(1,644) Non-controlling interests in operating partnership



18,750



19,044 Total equity



306,517



313,546













TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS IN OPERATING PARTNERSHIP AND EQUITY

$ 1,102,956

$ 1,102,553

Farmland Partners Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019 OPERATING REVENUES:











Rental income

$ 10,073

$ 9,672 Tenant reimbursements



861



467 Crop sales



335



450 Other revenue



381



300 Total operating revenues



11,650



10,889













OPERATING EXPENSES











Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2,000



2,115 Property operating expenses



1,861



1,932 Cost of goods sold



566



222 General and administrative expenses



1,451



1,374 Legal and accounting



482



723 Other operating expenses



1



— Total operating expenses



6,361



6,366 OPERATING INCOME



5,289



4,523













OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:











Other income



121



(24) Loss (gain) on disposition of assets



86



(418) Interest expense



4,663



4,956 Total other expense



4,870



4,514













Net income before income tax expense



419



9













Income tax expense



—



—













NET INCOME (LOSS)



419



9













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in operating partnership



(25)



(1)













Net income (loss) attributable to the Company



394



8













Nonforfeitable distributions allocated to unvested restricted shares



(16)



(21) Distributions on Series A Preferred Units and Series B Preferred Stock



(3,115)



(3,127)













Net loss available to common stockholders of Farmland Partners Inc.

$ (2,737)

$ (3,140)













Basic and diluted per common share data:











Basic net (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (0.09)

$ (0.10) Diluted net (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (0.09)

$ (0.10) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



29,545



30,791 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



29,545



30,791 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

Farmland Partners Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)





For the Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts)

2020

2019 Net income (loss)

$ 419

$ 9 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets



86



(418) Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2,000



2,115 FFO



2,505



1,706













Stock based compensation



242



396 Indirect equity offering costs



—



— Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs



—



— Distributions on Preferred units



(3,115)



(3,126) AFFO

$ (368)

$ (1,024)













AFFO per diluted weighted average share data:

























AFFO weighted average common shares



31,767



34,362













Net loss per share available to common stockholders

$ (0.09)

$ (0.10) Income available to redeemable non-controlling interest and non-controlling interest in operating partnership



0.10



0.10 Depreciation and depletion



0.06



0.06 Stock based compensation



0.01



0.01 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets



0.00



(0.01) Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs



—



— Distributions on Preferred units



(0.10)



(0.09) AFFO per diluted weighted average share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, (in thousands)

2020

2019 Net Income (loss)

$ 419

$ 9 Interest expense



4,663



4,956 Income tax expense



—



— Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2,000



2,115 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets



86



(418) EBITDAre

$ 7,168

$ 6,662













Stock based compensation



242



396 Real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs



0



— Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 7,410

$ 7,058





For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019 OPERATING REVENUES:











Rental income

$ 10,073

$ 9,672 Tenant reimbursements



861



467 Crop sales



335



450 Other revenue



381



300 Total operating revenues

$ 11,650

$ 10,889













Property operating expenses



1,861



1,932 NOI

$ 9,789

$ 8,957

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP measures as useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: FFO, NOI, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of the Company's operating performance. FFO, NOI, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

FFO

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation, depletion and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management presents FFO as a supplemental performance measure because it believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. Specifically, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from sales of depreciable operating properties, which do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company also believes that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs. However, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO.

AFFO

The Company calculates AFFO by adjusting FFO to exclude the income and expenses that the Company believes are not reflective of the sustainability of the Company's ongoing operating performance, including, but not limited to, real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs and stock-based compensation.

Changes in GAAP accounting and reporting rules that were put in effect after the establishment of NAREIT's definition of FFO in 1999 result in the inclusion of a number of items in FFO that do not correlate with the sustainability of the Company's operating performance. Therefore, in addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted, both of which are non-GAAP measures. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental performance metric for investors as it is more indicative of the Company's operational performance than FFO. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow or liquidity for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of the Company's operating performance. Even AFFO, however, does not properly capture the timing of cash receipts, especially in connection with full-year rent payments under lease agreements entered into in connection with newly acquired farms. Management considers AFFO per share, fully diluted to be a supplemental metric to GAAP earnings per share. AFFO per share, fully diluted provides additional insight into how the Company's operating performance could be allocated to potential shares outstanding at a specific point in time. Management believes that AFFO is a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, and presenting AFFO will enable investors to assess the Company's performance in comparison to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted may not always be comparable to AFFO and AFFO per share amounts calculated by other REITs. AFFO and AFFO per share, fully diluted should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or earnings per share (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of financial performance, or as an alternative to net income (loss) earnings per share (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make distributions.

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

The Company calculates Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre") in accordance with the standards established by NAREIT in its September 2017 White Paper. NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses on disposition of depreciated property (including gains or losses on change of control), impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's pro rata share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a key financial measure used to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be construed as an alternative to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or net income, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that EBITDAre is a useful performance measure commonly reported and will be widely used by analysts and investors in the Company's industry. However, while EBITDAre is a performance measure widely used across the Company's industry, the Company does not believe that it correctly captures the Company's business operating performance because it includes non-cash expenses and recurring adjustments that are necessary to better understand the Company's business operating performance. Therefore, in addition to EBITDAre, management uses Adjusted EBITDAre, a non-GAAP measure.

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDAre by adjusting EBITDAre for certain items such as stock-based compensation and real estate related acquisition and due diligence costs that the Company considers necessary to understand its operating performance. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDAre provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and EBITDAre, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. However, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

In prior periods, the Company has presented EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. In accordance with NAREIT's recommendation, beginning with the Company's reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company is reporting EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre in place of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

The Company calculates net operating income (NOI) as total operating revenues (rental income, tenant reimbursements, crop sales and other revenue) less property operating expenses (direct property expenses and real estate taxes). Since net operating income excludes general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related expenses, other income and losses and extraordinary items, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and leasing farmland real estate, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income. However, net operating income should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other income and losses.

