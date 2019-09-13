Farmland, wind energy lease rights to be offered at auction

PRINCETON, Ill., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A 337-acre farm with income-producing wind leases will be offered at auction October 2, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the event.

The auction will include wind rights from four turbines leased through 2043 with potential for renewal through 2053.

The assets will be offered in four tracts – land tracts of 135 acres, 122 acres and 80 acres, with a fourth tract consisting of the assignment of rents on the turbines. The property also benefits from an agreement to spread manure.

"These tracts offer a significant opportunity for investors, as well as operators. Bidders will be able to bid on a single tract, any combination of tracts or the entirety," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

All three land tracts are mostly tillable, according to Schrader representative Jason Minnaert. "This is good productive land, and if the land and wind rights are bought together, the buyer will have a steady income stream for many years to come," said Minnaert.

Schrader personnel will be available for inspections at The Cider Mill at A Hundred Acre Orchard near Princeton Tuesday, September 17 (1 to 3 p.m.). Online bidding will be available by prior arrangement. Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the Cider Mill at A Hundred Acres Orchard.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland, real estate, equipment and other assets throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

