FarmLogix Ranks No. 165 On 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmLogix, a Chicago-based company operating a business-to-business platform for distributors, foodservice and food producers to meet the varying sustainable, locally and dietary food preferences for customers, while managing supply chains and measuring program impacts, is proud to announce that it ranks No. 165 on the list of the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled and honored to not only have made the list, but to be ranked at 165, which qualifies us for the Inc. 500 list as well," said Linda Mallers, Founder and CEO of FarmLogix. "I am so proud of our teams and we are grateful to be recognized for our hard work."

FarmLogix lands No. 5 in its industry as well as No. 1 in logistics and supply chain in both the state of Illinois and in the city of Chicago. Its current database encompasses more than $8 billion of industry transactional data that includes 10,000 farms and vendors, nearly 600 distributors across 47 states, as well as 85 attributes for sustainability. Inc. also recognized FarmLogix in a separate article, "Even in Tough Times, These Companies Are Set on Reinvention," for staying competitive during the Covid-19 pandemic. It pivoted its business model and launched a business-to-consumer mobile app to provide quality and efficient food supply ordering alternatives as many segments of the foodservice sector close or operate at reduced capacity.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The top 500 fastest-growing private companies, which includes FarmLogix, will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands today. Inc. 5000 will also host a virtual event from Oct. 23 to 27, 2020 to honor the top 5,000 companies. Speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders.

About FarmLogix

FarmLogix operates a B2B platform for distributors, foodservice and food producers to meet the varying sustainable, local and dietary food procurement preferences of their customers by developing regional supply chains, creating new revenue opportunities, and providing data insights and measurement of program impacts. A new B2C mobile app manages innovative cafeteria alternatives with direct consumer preorder and pick-up of meals, groceries and regional specialties at work, on campus, at travel destinations, or close to home. Clients include publicly held and Fortune 500 companies, governmental agencies and corporations, and universities and healthcare systems nationwide. FarmLogix was Google's EarthWeek podcast in 2018, winner of the 2017 Food To Market Challenge, and a 2013 Chicago Innovation Awards winner. FarmLogix will also be highlighted in the September 2020 issue introducing the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

SOURCE FarmLogix

Related Links

https://farmlogix.net

