Farmmi, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2019

Financial Highlights (Twelve Months ended 9/30/19 compared to 9/30/18):

3.4% Increase in Revenue to $30.8 Million

7.0% Increase in Gross Profit to $5.4 Million

59 Basis Point Improvement in Gross Margin to 17.58%

LISHUI, China, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "Fiscal year 2019 was a very successful year for Farmmi as we continued to execute on our long-term growth plan, further establish our brand and build the foundation for our future success. Overall revenues would have been higher absent the impact of the depreciation of the RMB against the U.S. dollar. We are very encouraged with the ongoing expansion of our online sales platform, which accounted for over 20% of total sales in the fiscal year 2019, representing an increase of more than 83% over the fiscal year 2018. Our success in developing an effective online sales platform positions us for accelerated domestic growth as we are directly aligned with the shift in Chinese consumers purchasing higher volumes of products like ours both online and in brick and mortar stores. This will also make our products accessible in international markets with the click of a mouse."

Ms. Zhang continued: "We achieved a significant improvement in gross margin to 17.58% in fiscal year 2019 from 16.99% in fiscal year 2018, as we benefited from higher online sales combined with strategic programs targeting both pricing and operating costs. We benefited from relatively stable unit prices for Shiitake, which was partially offset by unit price declines for Mu Er. The pricing dynamic is a function both the overall supply dynamics and our deep understanding of the edible fungi market, constant market research, and communication with our key suppliers. As a result, we have been able to obtain favorable prices for premium quality raw materials. We are also pleased with our progress in further developing relationships with key partners, both major suppliers and family farms. We are benefitting from growth in orders across all channels, but have higher confidence given the strong, multi-year relationships we have with some of China's largest exporters that can fuel our growth. Overall, we are encouraged with our progress but have much work ahead of us as we continue to leverage our premium product quality, highly experienced employee base, local production facilities and strong supply chain relationships. Our team is focused and we remain dedicated to building value for the Company and shareholders."

Financial Highlights



For the Twelve Months Ended September 30,

($ millions, except per share data) 2019



2018

% Change

Revenues $ 30.84



$ 29.82



3.43 % Shiitake

17.89





16.75



6.81 % Mu Er

11.66





12.19



(4.36) % Other edible fungi and other agricultural products

1.29





0.88



47.15 % Gross profit

5.42





5.07



7.00 % Gross margin

17.58 %



16.99 %

0.59 pp* Income from operations $ 3.04



$ 3.08



(1.37) % Interest Expense

1.20





0.15



675.46 % Net (loss) income

(0.31) **



3.22



(109.63) % Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share

(0.03) **



0.29



(110.34) %

Notes:

* pp represents percentage points

** The fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 reflects the significant negative impact of $3.31 million in expenses due to the amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expenses associated with the Company's convertible notes issued in November 2018, as compared to $0.15 million in the same period of last year.

Revenue



For the Twelve Months September 30,

2019

2018 ($ millions) Revenues

COGS

Gross Profit

Revenues

COGS

Gross Profit Shiitake $ 14.8

$ 14.75

$ 3.14

$ 13.96

$ 13.96

$ 2.80 Mu Er

9.7



9.69



1.97



10.13



10.13



2.10 Other edible fungi and other agricultural products

0.98



0.98



0.31



0.66



0.66



0.21 Total

25.42



25.42



5.42



24.75



24.75



5.11

Total revenues for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 increased by $1.02 million, or 3.43%, to $30.8 million from $29.8 million.

Revenue from sales of Shiitake increased by $1.1 million, or 6.81%, to $17.9 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $16.8 million for the same period of last year, mainly due to the increased sales volume of our Shiitake products, from 1,299 tons for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 to 1,420 tons for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, while unit sales price for Shiitake remained relatively stable.

Revenue from sales of Mu Er decreased by $0.53 million, or 4.36%, to $11.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $12.2 million for the same period of last year, due a slight decrease in sales volume, and unit sales price due to the depreciation of RMB against U.S. dollar. Sales volume was 945 tons for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to 967 tons for the same period of last year, while average unit sales price was $12,338 and $12,606, respectively.

Revenue from sales of other edible fungi and other agricultural products increased by $0.41 million, or 47.15%, to $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $0.88 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to increased online sales of high-end edible fungi, which has higher unit sales prices. In addition, after the completion of software development and payment system upgrades in March 2018, the Company reorganized its operating team to put greater effort into advertising activities in order to enhance brand awareness and attract more customers. As a result, online sales increased significantly in the six months ended March 31, 2019.

Beginning October 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers (FASB ASC Topic 606) using the modified retrospective method under which cumulative effects are recognized at the date of the initial application of ASC 606. With the adoption of ASC 606, revenue is recognized by following the five steps: (i) identify the contract(s) with the customer; (ii) identify the performance obligations in the contract; (iii) determine the transaction price; (iv) allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations; (v) recognize revenue when (or as) each performance obligation is satisfied. The Company believes that its current revenue recognition policies are generally consistent with the new revenue recognition standards set forth in ASC 606. Based on the Company's assessment, potential adjustments to input measures are not expected to be pervasive to the majority of its contracts. As such, the Company has concluded that the adoption of this new guidance did not result in a material cumulative catch-up adjustment to the opening balance sheet of retained earnings at the effective date or any other material impact on its consolidated financial statements.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased by $0.67 million, or 2.70%, to $25.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $24.8 million for the same period of last year.

Cost of revenues of Shiitake increased by $0.8 million or 5.71%, to $14.8 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $14.0 million for the same period of last year. Cost of revenues of Mu Er decreased by $0.44 million, or 4.41%, to $9.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $10.1 million for the same period of last year. Cost of revenues of other edible fungi and agricultural products increased by $0.32 million, or 48.02%, to $0.98 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $0.66 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit

Overall gross profit increased by $0.35 million, or 7.00%, to $5.42 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $5.07 million for the same period of the last year. Gross profit from sales of Shiitake increased by $0.34 million, or 12.29%, to $3.14 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $2.80 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit from sales of Mu Er decreased by $.09 million, or 4.07%, to $1.97 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $2.06 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit from sales of other edible fungi and agricultural products increased by $0.10 million, or 44.44%, to $0.31 million for the year ended September 30, 2019 from $0.21 million for the same period of last year. The increased overall gross profit was led by increased sales for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the prior period.

Overall gross margin increased by 0.59 percentage points to 17.58% for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from 16.99% for the same period of last year. The increase in overall gross margin was primarily due to increased revenue generated from the Company's online shopping platforms, combined with strategic programs targeting both pricing and operating costs. Sales made through the online shopping platforms have higher gross margin than traditional sales.

Income from Operations

Selling and distribution expenses increased by $0.04 million, or 7.64 %, to $0.59 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $0.55 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the increase in service fees, as more services were provided by third parties for the Company's online platforms along with the increased online business activities during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.35 million, or 24.61%, to $1.79 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $1.44 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to increased labor costs, as the Company expanded its team to support demand growth in its business, along with increased costs associated with being a public company.

As a result, income from operations decreased by $0.42 million or 1.37%, to $3.04 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 from $3.08 million for the same period of last year.

Interest Expense

Interest expense was $1.20 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $0.15 million for the same period of last year. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to the interest expense incurred for the senior convertible notes issued in November 2018.

Provision for Income Taxes

For the fiscal years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company's income tax expense was $34,564 and $9,063, respectively. The low income tax expense was primarily due to an income tax incentive the Company received from the tax authority of Lishui City. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the Company's subsidiaries, FLS Mushroom and Farmmi Food received an income tax break from the local tax authority of Lishui City, for engaging in the agricultural products processing industry. Management expects that the Company will continue to enjoy the tax break going forward.

Net Income (loss)

Net loss was $0.31 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $3.54 million from net income of $3.23 million for the same period of fiscal year 2018. The fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 reflects the significant negative impact of $3.31 million in expenses due to the amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expenses associated with the Company's convertible notes issued in November 2018, as compared to $0.15 million in the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

Primarily due to advances made to the Company's suppliers, as of September 30, 2019, the Company had a balance of cash and cash equivalents of $0.14 million with a restricted cash balance of $0.6 million. As of December 19, 2019, approximately $13.5 million, or 98% of the Company's accounts receivable balance, as of September 30, 2019, was collected, and approximately $6.1 million or 44% of the Company's advances to suppliers were utilized. Advances were made based on sales orders received and expected demand over the coming months. The remaining balance of advances to suppliers is expected to be fully utilized by March 2020.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Farmmi, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets











Cash $ 135,125 $ 4,925,165



Restricted cash

18,690

-



Accounts receivable, net - trade

13,824,937

8,601,269



Accounts receivable, net - related party

2,654

1,257



Inventory, net

1,459,247

1,808,143



Advances to suppliers

14,034,379

5,868,486



Other current assets

229,996

135,314

Total current assets

29,705,028

21,339,634









Property, plant and equipment, net

139,468

136,363 Intangible assets, net

38,135

- Restricted cash - long term

600,000

600,000 Total Assets $ 30,482,631 $ 22,075,997









Liabilities and Equity









Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loan $ 1,400,894 $ 1,455,580



Accounts payable - trade

293,264

343,141



Due to related parties

2,652,882

122,800



Advances from customers

5,926

-



Convertible notes payable

2,926,361

-



Other current liabilities

865,753

300,379

Total current liabilities

8,145,080

2,221,900















Long-term bank loan

-

640,455 Total Liabilities

8,145,080

2,862,355









Equity





















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized,









12,589,857 and 11,932,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018

12,590

11,932



Additional paid-in capital

15,762,867

11,322,819



Statutory reserve

597,528

229,512



Retained earnings

6,321,384

6,996,837



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,195,866)

(222,830)

Total Stockholders' Equity

21,498,503

18,338,270













Non-controlling Interest

839,048

875,372

Total Equity

22,337,551

19,213,642











Total Liabilities and Equity $ 30,482,631 $ 22,075,997





















Farmmi, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (loss)























For the Years Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2017













Revenues













Sales to third parties $ 30,825,552 $ 29,663,670 $ 25,866,459

Sales to related party

16,323

155,418

799,142



Total revenues

30,841,875

29,819,088

26,665,601













Cost of revenues

25,419,751

24,751,473

22,140,879













Gross Profit

5,422,124

5,067,615

4,524,722













Operating expenses













Selling and distribution expenses

589,381

547,532

140,019

General and administrative expenses

1,797,130

1,442,155

915,474

Total operating expenses

2,386,511

1,989,687

1,055,493















Income from operations

3,035,613

3,077,928

3,469,229













Other (expenses) income













Interest income

635

731

311

Interest expense

(1,197,317)

(154,400)

(209,159)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(2,113,492)

-

-

Other (expenses) income, net

(1,879)

314,070

15,758

Total other (expenses) income

(3,312,053)

160,401

(193,090)















(Loss) income before income taxes

(276,440)

3,238,329

3,276,139













Provision for income taxes

34,564

9,063

5,793













Net (loss) income

(311,004)

3,229,266

3,270,346















Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(3,567)

7,234

(964)















Net (loss) income attributable to Farmmi, Inc. $ (307,437) $ 3,222,032 $ 3,271,310













Comprehensive (loss) income













Net (loss) income $ (311,004) $ 3,229,266 $ 3,270,346

Other comprehensive (loss) income: foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(1,005,793)

(970,209)

95,185

Total comprehensive (loss) income

(1,316,797)

2,259,057

3,365,531

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest

(36,324)

(21,204)

1,075















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Farmmi, Inc. $ (1,280,473) $ 2,280,261 $ 3,364,456















Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted

11,678,773

11,173,699

10,000,000

















Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.03) $ 0.29 $ 0.33





































Farmmi, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity For the Years Ended September 30, 2019, 2018 and 2017















Accumulated





























Additional

Other





















Common Stock

Paid in

Comprehensive

Statutory

Retained

Total Stockholders'

Non-Controlling





Shares

Amount

Capital

Income (loss)

Reserves

Earnings

Equity

Interest

Total Equity Balance at September 30, 2016 10,000,000

$ 10,000

$ 5,023,080

$ 625,795

$ -

$ 733,007

$ 6,391,882

$ 895,501

$ 7,287,383



































Foreign currency translation gain -

-

-

93,146

-

-

93,146

2,039

95,185 Net income (loss) for the year -

-

-

-

-

3,271,310

3,271,310

(964)

3,270,346 Statutory reserve -

-

-

-

229,512

(229,512)

-

-

-



































Balance at September 30, 2017 10,000,000

$ 10,000

$ 5,023,080

$ 718,941

$ 229,512

$ 3,774,805

$ 9,756,338

$ 896,576

$ 10,652,914



































Proceeds from Initial Public Offering - stock issuance 1,932,000

1,932

7,726,068

-

-

-

7,728,000

-

7,728,000 Direct costs disbursed from Initial Public Offering proceeds -

-

(1,426,329)

-

-

-

(1,426,329)

-

(1,426,329) Foreign currency translation loss -

-

-

(941,771)

-

-

(941,771)

(28,438)

(970,209) Net income for the year -

-

-

-

-

3,222,032

3,222,032

7,234

3,229,266



































Balance at September 30, 2018 11,932,000

$ 11,932

$ 11,322,819

$ (222,830)

$ 229,512

$ 6,996,837

$ 18,338,270

$ 875,372

$ 19,213,642



































Issuance of common shares for convertible notes redemption 657,857

658

1,949,434

-

-

-

1,950,092

-

1,950,092 Beneficial conversion feature associated with convertible notes -

-

670,618

-

-

-

670,618

-

670,618 Issuance of warrants associated with convertible notes -

-

1,819,996

-

-

-

1,819,996

-

1,819,996 Foreign currency translation loss -

-

-

(973,036)

-

-

(973,036)

(32,757)

(1,005,793) Net loss for the year -

-

-

-

-

(307,437)

(307,437)

(3,567)

(311,004) Statutory reserve -

-

-

-

368,016

(368,016)

-

-

-



































Balance at September 30, 2019 12,589,857

$ 12,590

$ 15,762,867

$ (1,195,866)

$ 597,528

$ 6,321,384

$ 21,498,503

$ 839,048

$ 22,337,551





Farmmi, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the Years Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2017











Cash flows from operating activities











Net (loss) income $ (311,004)

$ 3,229,266

$ 3,270,346

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash













(used in) provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization expense 46,779

24,886

21,939



Loss from disposal of property and equipment -

873

-



Accrued interest expense for convertible notes 1,087,774

-

-



Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,113,492

-

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net (5,759,327)

(3,804,464)

133,681



Inventory, net 291,652

(280,017)

(112,128)



Advances to suppliers (8,705,402)

(1,980,862)

(378,713)



Other current assets (103,561)

(118,755)

278,247



Long-term prepaid expenses -

-

24,192



Accounts payable (38,392)

(62,706)

(51,038)



Advances from customers 6,151

-

(1,090,595)



Other current liabilities 598,551

266,769

(91,012) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,773,287)

(2,725,010)

2,004,919











Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property, plant and equipment (51,781)

(64,715)

(66,503)



Purchase of intangible assets (43,124)

-

-



Collections on loans to related parties -

-

2,192,762 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (94,905)

(64,715)

2,126,259











Cash flows from financing activities













Payments of deferred financing costs (716,318)

-

(278,820)



Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 7,500,000

-

-



Net proceeds from Initial Public Offering - stock issuance -

7,728,000

-



Direct costs disbursed from Initial Public Offering proceeds -

(1,147,509)

-



Borrowings from bank loans 1,454,186

1,530,080

5,195,539



Repayments of bank loans (2,094,028)

(1,683,088)

(6,809,972)



Proceeds from loans from related parties -

-

239,125



Repayments of loans from related parties (87,800)

(300,163)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,056,040

6,127,320

(1,654,128)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 40,802

(402,969)

66,248











Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,771,350)

2,934,626

2,543,298











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,525,165

2,590,539

47,241











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 753,815

$ 5,525,165

$ 2,590,539











Supplemental disclosure information:











Income taxes paid $ 13,777

$ 11,763

$ 10,207

Interest paid $ 118,237

$ 164,587

$ 203,198













Non-cash financing activities











Conversion of notes to 657,857 shares of common stock $ 1,950,091

$ -

$ -

Accrued interest for convertible notes $ 1,087,774

$ -

$ -

Repayment of convertible notes by a related party on behalf of the Company $ 2,617,882

$ -

$ -

















SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.