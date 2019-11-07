Farmmi Joins Local Business Executives and the China Democratic League on Poverty Alleviation Initiative

LISHUI, China, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's Chairwoman and CEO, Yefang Zhang, was taking an active role in an alleviating poverty initiative. Together with several other business executives from Lishui, Ms. Zhang recently accompanied Jilei Wu, Deputy Chairman of the Lishui Branch of the China Democratic League, to the Chishi Township of Yunhe County, Lishui, Zhejiang Province, to carry out the initiative and to conduct relevant research as a group.

During this trip, Yefang Zhang visited Yunhe County, the Chishi Township, Dianzi Village, Nandong Village and Danbukeng Village. Working in conjunction with the village representatives, the group reviewed economic development, farm production, living conditions and safety of those villages. They also investigated how to best help the villages with long-term development planning and support so the group members can create and implement the action plans accordingly.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "This alleviating poverty initiative is one of my and Farmmi's priorities. We have been fortunate to benefit from the support of our local resources. Therefore, it has always been important for us to give back to the people of Lishui, where Farmmi was founded. I am thankful to now have a more formal opportunity to work with the China Democratic League and other business executives in a coordinated effort to help communities to alleviate poverty and to create a sustainable, improved way of living. As part of the initiative, we plan to provide job opportunities to the villagers, give technology advice to the farmers for free and purchase local agricultural products and sell them in our stores."

