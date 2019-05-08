Farmmi Participates in China's Oldest and Largest International Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company participated in China's oldest and largest international exhibition, the 125th China Import and Export Fair (www.cantonfair.org.cn) from May 1 to 5, 2019 in Guangzhou, China (more popularly known as the Canton Fair).

The Canton Fair was founded in 1957 and is held twice a year, in the spring and autumn. It is an all-around international trade platform, showcasing an exhaustive list of products, supplies, devices, equipment across three distinct phases. The Canton Fair has grown so large over the past 62 years that as of the 124th session, it commanded an exhibition area of 1.185 million square meters, to accommodate 60,475 exhibition booths and nearly 25,000 exhibitors, and the accumulated export volume amounted to about USD 1.3536 trillion.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "The popularity and high visibility make the Canton Fair a highly productive marketing and branding event. We benefitted from constant exposure to potential customers and strategic partners for five invaluable days. In line with Farmmi's corporate identity of 'green, ecological, health,' we showcased our high-quality mushroom and fungus products and sought to better educate and inform attendees. Our products were well received by both domestic and foreign attendees. This helps further validate the wider global interest in our agricultural and local indication products beyond our current major international base of Japan, South Korea and the United States."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

Related Links

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn

