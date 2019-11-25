Farmmi Participates in Zhejiang Foreign Trade and Procurement Matchmaking Symposium

LISHUI, China, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, participated in the 2019 Zhejiang Province Foreign Trade Enterprises Exploring Domestic Market Procurement Matchmaking Symposium (the "Symposium") in Hangzhou on November 19, 2019. The Symposium was held to connect the foreign trade enterprises with the domestic trade enterprises while the foreign trade enterprises could promote their brands and showcase their products. Sheng Qiuping, Director of the Zhejiang Province Department of Commerce, gave the keynote speech. Approximately 100 foreign trade enterprises and 130 domestic trade enterprises attended the Symposium.

Farmmi featured its green, ecological, healthy products, including its sought-after edible mushrooms, which were favored by its customers. The Company used the Symposium as a platform to connect with existing and potential customers as it promoted mutually beneficial cooperation.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "This was a great opportunity for us to gain valuable exposure to potential foreign trade partners and customers. Our goal is to now move these discussions to formal relationships. During the symposium, we led constructive discussions on resource integration of different enterprises in terms of talent, technology and brand. We also had very substantive discussions regarding local sales strategies, with the emphasis on organizational strength, core competitiveness, accelerating optimization and upgrading product structure."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.