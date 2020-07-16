Farmmi Receives New Customer Order for Export to the U.S.

LISHUI, China, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received a new customer order for its dried whole mushrooms and dried mushroom slices. The customer, an investment trading company supplying major global hotel and supermarket chains, including the STANFORD hotel chain and the H-MART supermarket chain, will export the mushrooms to the U.S.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This latest order is a further validation of Farmmi's proven product quality, and our commitment to food safety and excellence across our supply chain, including the HACCP management system. We have engaged with this customer at several of the major international and domestic exhibitions we participated in as part of our broader customer outreach efforts. We continue to gain customer momentum in our business led by increased interest in the plant-based food segment. In addition to the many potential health benefits, demand for mushrooms has been growing because they are very stable and can maintain their nutritional properties even when transported over long distances making them ideal for export purposes."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

