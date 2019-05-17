Farmmi Showcases Company at Asia's Largest Food Innovation Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company showcased its brand and products at Asia's largest food innovation exhibition, the 20th Inspire Food Business (or "SIAL China" ) in Shanghai from May 14 - 16, 2019.

Founded in 2000, SIAL China is co-hosted annually by the China Commerce Development Centre and the Comexposium Group. The 2019 SIAL China was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center and occupied 199,500 square meters, with more than 4,300 exhibitors and 112,000 professional visitors, making it the biggest SIAL China exhibition ever.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "SIAL China is an important platform for enterprises seeking to open the Chinese market. We support the exhibition and benefit from the significant opportunity it gives us to showcase our company and products to a wide audience of attendees from China and across the globe. We try to take full advantages of this comprehensive food trade event each year and promote the Farmmi brand and our sought after mushroom and fungus products. The large scale of the exhibition gives us a unique and effective platform to meet with existing and to attract new partners and customers as we continue to focus on growing our business and building shareholder value through high quality, healthy food."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

