Farmmi Subsidiary Achieves WCA Certification

LISHUI, China, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., was certified under Intertek Group plc's Workplace Conditions Assessment ("WCA") program.

Intertek Group plc ("Intertek") is a testing and certification service provider. Its WCA Certification is a common social responsibility evaluation standard adopted by European and American multi-national companies as a means of fulfilling social and environmental responsibilities and managing the supply chain. The Certification spans five critical areas: labor, working hours and wages, health and safety, management system, and the environment. Leveraging Intertek's extensive social compliance expertise, WCA has emerged as a powerful tool for evaluating, benchmarking and continuously improving workplace conditions.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are proud to achieve the important WCA certification, which reinforces our commitment to social and environmental responsibilities. We are committed to proactively finding ways to benchmark our performance and results against competitors and national standards in order to ensure the highest quality for our partners and customers. The WCA certification follows our achievement of the British Retail Consortium Certification ("BRC") certification and Kosher certification. These three important certifications recognize our leadership and transparency in building a robust product safety culture spanning a healthy and productive workplace to food production security and accurate labeling. These are fundamental to our long-term success and ability to build greater value for the company and shareholders."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

