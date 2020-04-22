Farmmi Subsidiary Further Expands International Business

LISHUI, China, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced a further expansion of international business at its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. The latest customer addition is Netherlands-based W.N.H. International (www.wahnamhong.nl). The initial orders of dried mushrooms and dried black fungus are scheduled to ship in May 2020 to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We welcome W.N.H. International as a valued customer that we will work to build a long-term relationship with. We are encouraged to see continued growth from customers both in China and internationally, as we execute on our expansion strategy and marketing efforts. We have established our brands as a standard for high quality agriculture products with consistent reliability and the commitment of the broader Farmmi organization. Consumers worldwide continue to grapple with limited availability of fresh produce and food on top of the underlying longer term growth trends we were previously benefitting from. We are working closely with our supply chain and distributors to ensure we can meet the increased demand."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

