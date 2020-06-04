Farmmi Subsidiary Receives Multiple Repeat Orders for Distribution in the U.S., Canada and Israel

LISHUI, China, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has received multiple repeat orders for its Shiitake mushrooms. The latest orders are from existing customers, which plan to distribute the dried and sliced Shiitake mushrooms into the U.S., Canada and Israel.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We continue to execute on our growth strategy by building deeper customer relationships, expanding the geographic markets we serve and delivering continued product excellence. We are always happy to see existing customers placing repeat orders. These serve as powerful validation of the high quality we strive for in our edible fungus products. Our business catalysts remain fully intact with an expanding pipeline of opportunities as people seek out our healthy agricultural products."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

