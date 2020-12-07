Farmmi Subsidiary Receives Near Perfect WCA Social Responsibility Certification Score

LISHUI, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd. ("Forest Food") received a near perfect score of 99.5% on a Workplace Conditions Assessment ("WCA") social responsibility audit of Farmmi's new factory. The third party auditor, ELEVATE Global Limited, conducted a comprehensive and systematic review of the Forest Food's management procedures, including safety, environmental, health and fire emergency through onsite inspections and employee interviews.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "As a leading agricultural company, environmental, health and safety are core to our business philosophy, success and happiness of our employees. This latest WCA certification, which was done in concert with one of our Canadian customers, gave Farmmi a near perfect score on the implementation of our social responsibility system, and praised the production and working environment of our new factory. Importantly, the WCA certification audit gives our partners and customers an even higher level of confidence in working with us as we focus on building meaningful, long-term relationships."

"WCA's factory inspection audit is widely relied upon by European and American multinational companies as a means to fulfill social and environmental responsibilities and manage supply chains, which has been termed the green-blue trade barrier. Obtaining WCA certificate is analogous to obtaining the supplier's pass and further enhances our competitive position."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

