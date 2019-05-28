Farmmi to Participate in 5th China International SANPINYIBIAO and SANTONG Food Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd, will participate in the 5th China International "SANPINYIBIAO" and "SANTONG" Food Exhibition 2019 (the "Exhibition") being held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center from May 29 to 31, 2019. Farmmi will showcase a variety of products, including its green-produced, healthy dried mushrooms and fungus during the Exhibition.

The term SANPINYIBIAO is used to designate four kinds of agricultural products important to consumers: pollution-free agricultural products, green food, organic agricultural products and geographical indications agricultural products. The term SANTONG is used to designate domestic foods that are produced on the same production lines as foreign ones, while adhering to the same strict standards to achieve the same quality.

The Exhibition, which is approved and supported by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the PRC, China Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Association and Santong Promotion Alliance, promotes safe, quality, high-end agricultural food. Attendees are expected to include tens of thousands of high-end consumers and visitors, with nearly 500 high-end department stores, nearly 500 high-end hotels, nearly 3,500 upscale Western restaurants, hypermarkets and many other food enterprises, nearly 1,000 procurement office personnel from overseas enterprises, and approximately 38,000 domestic agricultural enterprises and platforms.

Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, stated, "Farmmi and our subsidiaries strive to provide consumers with the highest quality, green food products. As consumers have become more educated the focus started to shift to healthy, organic, green food, which directly aligns with Farmmi's commitment to consistent, quality. The Exhibition is another great platform for us to further build our brand and to reach the partners that will drive our sustained, long-term growth. Farmmi's green-produced, healthy dried mushrooms and fungus are sought after and will attract attention, opening new business and cooperation opportunities to us."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought after agricultural products. The products sold on the Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market include geographical indication products and other agricultural products. For further information, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

