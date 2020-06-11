Farmmi to Participate in China's Oldest and Largest International Exhibition

LISHUI, China, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it would participate in China's oldest and largest international exhibition, the 127th China Import and Export Fair (www.cantonfair.org.cn) from June 15 to June 24, 2020. Popularly known as the Canton Fair and typically held in Guangzhou, China, the preeminent international exhibition will be held virtually online this time in observance of social distancing and safety guidelines.

The Canton Fair was founded in 1957 and is held twice a year, in the spring and autumn. It is an all-around international trade platform, showcasing an exhaustive list of products, supplies, devices, equipment across three distinct phases. The most recent Canton Fair featured over 60,000 exhibition booths, and nearly 25,000 exhibitors. 107 out of the Top 250 Global Retailers in 2019 attended the most recent Canton Fair. Among them were 5 of the Top 10 retailers: Wal-Mart, Schwartz, Amazon, Walgreen and CVS Health.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "The Canton Fair attracts merchants from all over the world, and is an important platform for us to meet customers, introduce products, conduct industry exchanges and seek cooperation opportunities. Our sales and marketing teams have done an excellent job adapting to the post-COVID-19 world. We have continued to expand our opportunity pipeline, while supporting our existing customers by embracing video calls and digital platforms. We have found many instances where customers are now more easily accessible virtually then they would have been if an in-person meeting was required. The Canton Fair will give us an even bigger stage to feature our popular green, ecological and healthy products, including dried mushrooms and fungus. We plan to leverage video promotion, multimedia and other online tools in order to capture growth opportunities migrating to the cloud exhibition and consumption model."

