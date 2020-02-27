Farmmi Wins New U.S. Customer

LISHUI, China, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced it won a new U.S. customer. The U.S. retailer signed a contract to purchase more than 6 tons of Farmmi's specialized shiitake mushroom products, including flower mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This new customer was referred by one of our existing customers based on their high satisfaction with our products. This is a significant order for us and reflects the continued demand growth we are benefitting from as we leverage our increased investments in sales and marketing, while building upon Farmmi's strong brand recognition and existing customer relationships. Importantly, we have been able to operate our business with minimal disruptions in the current environment due to our inventory sourcing system, inherent stability of the dried mushrooms we sell and our coordination with the government in Lishui to minimize any potential transportation delays."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a global trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is one of the largest platforms for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of the Coronavirus on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.