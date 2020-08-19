FarmSense Revolutionizes Pest Control With Next-Generation Insect Monitoring for Farmers

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FarmSense announced the debut of its award-winning smart pest monitoring system, helping farmers adopt the latest in artificial intelligence and analytics to improve insect monitoring and crop management.

FarmSense's FlightSensor uses novel optical sensor technology to automate the process of real-time insect classification and counting, providing immediate access for farmers to make mission-critical decisions on crop and pest control.

FarmSense Trap FarmSense co-founders, Eamonn Keogh and Shailendra Singh

"FarmSense's technology is a real game-changer," said Dr. Mark Hoddle, a field entomologist and an early customer at the University of California Riverside. "The insect analytics they provide allows me to really understand what is happening in specific areas of the orchard in near real-time. Better yet, the data are accessible via my phone and downloadable for analysis making quick decisions easy."

The smart system started as an academic collaboration, but co-founders Eamonn Keogh and Shailendra Singh quickly identified the benefits of real-world application. "The machine learning community examines data in so many other areas, like healthcare and credit scoring, but surprisingly, no one was tackling entomology," says Keogh. "This technology virtually eliminates the need for sticky traps and manual insect counts."

The FarmSense monitoring system can help farmers lower pesticide and insecticide use by optimizing their application in both space and time. Data is sent to the FarmSense cloud via wireless. The sensor comes in a variety of sizes, and the algorithm can be adjusted depending on what insects a farmer needs to monitor.

To develop the technology the team obtained $7.5 million in academic funding including multiple Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Awards, the Vodafone Wireless Innovation Award, and multiple National Science Foundation Awards. Most recently the company was awarded three SBIR awards to commercialize their technology.

The FarmSense Smart Pest Monitoring System is currently offered only to selected partners, but it will be available all in January 2021. To learn more, go to farmsense.io. FarmSense is actively seeking investors for its current funding round to focus on expansion.

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented technology provides real-time insect counts and classifications through a smart field sensor that connects wirelessly to the cloud.

