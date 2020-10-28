FarmVisionAI™ Releases Mobile App for Powerful In-field Artificial Intelligence

"The FarmVisionAI mobile app is a critical piece of functionality that bridges the gap between growers and operators," said Jeff Bisberg, Illumitex CEO. "Our real-time imagery is the ground truth and provides transparency that can cut through communication barriers and finger pointing."

"Growing at scale can be extremely complex. The ability for FarmVisionAI users to capture images of specific issues through the mobile app is huge," said Mark McDevitt, FarmVisionAI horticulture science leader. "First, pictures are securely stored and organized in the FarmVisionAI system instead of grower's phones. Second, it allows for analysis and diagnosis from individuals from anywhere in the world. And third, it's a repository for intellectual property in the form of visually based growing knowledge, specific to that site, that can be used for training, benchmarking and SOPs."

The FarmVisionAI mobile application combined with the Starter-Kit and award-winning web application gives farmers an easy way to experiment and learn how artificial intelligence can help make farming more productive and profitable .

To learn more go to https://www.farmvisionai.com/.

About FarmVisionAI, by Illumitex Inc.: FarmVisionAI is leading the way in digital transformation of indoor farming with more than a decade of experience in horticultural science.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE FarmVisionAI