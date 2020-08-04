FARO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
Aug 04, 2020, 16:15 ET
LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for 3D metrology, architecture, construction and engineering, and public safety analytics applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"I remain pleased with the progress we've made executing our strategic initiatives, despite the soft market environment. Our efforts combined with additional prudent cost control measures have enabled us to beat our non-GAAP operating expense objective a full six months earlier than expected. Further, the revitalized sales organization has embraced the new reality of a virtual sales model that I expect will continue to enable sales efficiencies when world conditions normalize," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the discretionary capital nature of our markets limits our visibility towards the timing of a recovery, we remain confident the actions we are taking will drive a meaningful increase in growth and profitability in the years ahead."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
Total sales were $60.6 million for second quarter 2020, as compared with $93.5 million for second quarter 2019, and included the unfavorable impact of an additional $0.6 million GSA sales adjustment identified through further review. Excluding the impact of the GSA sales adjustment in the second quarter 2020 and 2019, Non-GAAP total sales were $61.2 million and $99.3 million, respectively. The decrease in sales was primarily a result of end market demand softness related to the COVID-19 pandemic. New order bookings were $61.4 million for the second quarter 2020, down compared to $106.0 million for the second quarter 2019.
Gross margin was 47.7% for the second quarter 2020, as compared to 54.3% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.4% for the second quarter 2020 compared to 57.2% for the second quarter 2019. The decrease in gross margin was primarily a result of the impact of lower sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating expense, which includes $0.6 million of non-recurring charges, was $40.9 million for the second quarter 2020, as compared to $55.6 million for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense was $37.7 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $51.0 million for the second quarter 2019.
Net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the second quarter 2020, as compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $6.3 million, or $0.36 per share, for the second quarter 2020 compared to Non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.27 per share, for the second quarter 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.0 million, or 8% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, or 10% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2019.
*A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
The Company's cash and short-term investments increased $0.5 million to $173.7 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2020, and the Company remained debt-free.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter (as defined in the tables below), imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, executive sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, Present4D impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.
In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, excluding loss on foreign currency transactions, the GSA sales adjustment, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter, executive sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, Present4D impairment charges, and restructuring costs, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Sales
|
Product
|
$
|
42,259
|
$
|
71,045
|
$
|
98,784
|
$
|
142,622
|
Service
|
18,305
|
22,446
|
41,295
|
$
|
44,486
|
Total sales
|
60,564
|
93,491
|
140,079
|
187,108
|
Cost of Sales
|
Product
|
21,333
|
30,505
|
44,399
|
$
|
58,456
|
Service
|
10,335
|
12,246
|
22,911
|
$
|
24,893
|
Total cost of sales
|
31,668
|
42,751
|
67,310
|
83,349
|
Gross Profit
|
28,896
|
50,740
|
72,769
|
103,759
|
Operating Expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
30,036
|
45,007
|
$
|
66,360
|
$
|
86,027
|
Research and development
|
10,186
|
10,626
|
$
|
20,601
|
$
|
22,267
|
Restructuring costs
|
636
|
—
|
14,324
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
40,858
|
55,633
|
101,285
|
108,294
|
Loss from operations
|
(11,962)
|
(4,893)
|
(28,516)
|
(4,535)
|
Other expense
|
Interest expense, net
|
212
|
240
|
$
|
246
|
$
|
96
|
Other expense, net
|
117
|
1,689
|
$
|
590
|
1,884
|
Loss before income tax benefit
|
(12,291)
|
(6,822)
|
(29,352)
|
(6,515)
|
Income tax benefit
|
(3,359)
|
(417)
|
(5,597)
|
(262)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,932)
|
$
|
(6,405)
|
$
|
(23,755)
|
$
|
(6,253)
|
Net loss per share - Basic
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
Net loss per share - Diluted
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
Weighted average shares - Basic
|
17,747,739
|
17,333,996
|
17,710,014
|
17,323,479
|
Weighted average shares - Diluted
|
17,747,739
|
17,333,996
|
17,710,014
|
17,323,479
|
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31,
2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
173,700
|
$
|
133,634
|
Short-term investments
|
—
|
24,870
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
48,113
|
76,162
|
Inventories, net
|
53,425
|
58,554
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
20,795
|
28,996
|
Total current assets
|
296,033
|
322,216
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
22,507
|
26,954
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
14,684
|
18,418
|
Goodwill
|
49,184
|
49,704
|
Intangible assets, net
|
12,744
|
14,471
|
Service and sales demonstration inventory, net
|
34,130
|
33,349
|
Deferred income tax assets, net
|
21,153
|
18,766
|
Other long-term assets
|
2,872
|
2,964
|
Total assets
|
$
|
453,307
|
$
|
486,842
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
12,067
|
$
|
13,718
|
Accrued liabilities
|
42,975
|
38,072
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,258
|
5,182
|
Current portion of unearned service revenues
|
36,480
|
39,211
|
Customer deposits
|
3,451
|
3,108
|
Lease liability
|
4,904
|
6,674
|
Total current liabilities
|
101,135
|
105,965
|
Unearned service revenues - less current portion
|
19,582
|
20,578
|
Lease liability - less current portion
|
11,651
|
13,698
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
285
|
357
|
Income taxes payable - less current portion
|
12,058
|
13,177
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
35
|
1,075
|
Total liabilities
|
144,746
|
154,850
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,116,870 and
|
19
|
19
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
273,325
|
267,868
|
Retained earnings
|
89,124
|
112,879
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(22,865)
|
(17,399)
|
Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,398,691 and 1,411,761 shares, respectively
|
(31,042)
|
(31,375)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
308,561
|
331,992
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
453,307
|
$
|
486,842
|
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Cash flows from:
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(23,755)
|
$
|
(6,253)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,209
|
9,322
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,345
|
5,316
|
Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries
|
680
|
2
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
299
|
348
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
479
|
1,481
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(2,404)
|
(11)
|
Impairment charge on equity method investment
|
—
|
1,535
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Decrease (Increase) in:
|
Accounts receivable
|
26,180
|
14,442
|
Inventories
|
892
|
(9,687)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
11,347
|
2,282
|
Increase (Decrease) in:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(1,395)
|
(1,466)
|
Income taxes payable
|
(5,058)
|
(3,119)
|
Customer deposits
|
384
|
(446)
|
Unearned service revenues
|
(3,139)
|
3,998
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
16,064
|
17,744
|
Investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
25,000
|
—
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(1,533)
|
(3,693)
|
Proceeds from asset sales
|
643
|
—
|
Payments for intangible assets
|
(673)
|
(1,233)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
23,437
|
(4,926)
|
Financing activities:
|
Payments on finance leases
|
(160)
|
(187)
|
Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions
|
—
|
(250)
|
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(2,409)
|
(1,440)
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises
|
3,854
|
735
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
1,285
|
(1,142)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(720)
|
145
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
40,066
|
11,821
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
133,634
|
108,783
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
173,700
|
$
|
120,604
|
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Total sales, as reported
|
$
|
60,564
|
$
|
93,491
|
$
|
140,079
|
$
|
187,108
|
GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
608
|
5,805
|
608
|
5,840
|
Non-GAAP total sales
|
$
|
61,172
|
$
|
99,296
|
$
|
140,687
|
$
|
192,948
|
Gross profit, as reported
|
$
|
28,896
|
$
|
50,740
|
$
|
72,769
|
$
|
103,759
|
GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
608
|
5,805
|
608
|
5,840
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
93
|
268
|
364
|
501
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|
701
|
6,073
|
972
|
6,341
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
29,597
|
$
|
56,813
|
$
|
73,741
|
$
|
110,100
|
Gross margin, as reported
|
47.7
|
%
|
54.3
|
%
|
51.9
|
%
|
55.5
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
48.4
|
%
|
57.2
|
%
|
52.4
|
%
|
57.1
|
%
|
Operating expenses, as reported
|
$
|
40,858
|
$
|
55,633
|
$
|
101,285
|
$
|
108,294
|
Advisory fees for GSA Matter (3)
|
—
|
(653)
|
—
|
(1,244)
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
(2,076)
|
(2,484)
|
(3,981)
|
(4,815)
|
Restructuring costs (4)
|
(636)
|
—
|
(14,324)
|
—
|
Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs
|
—
|
(575)
|
—
|
(575)
|
Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|
(447)
|
(889)
|
(972)
|
(1,741)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|
(3,159)
|
(4,601)
|
(19,277)
|
(8,375)
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
37,699
|
$
|
51,032
|
$
|
82,008
|
$
|
99,919
|
Loss from operations, as reported
|
$
|
(11,962)
|
$
|
(4,893)
|
$
|
(28,516)
|
$
|
(4,535)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|
701
|
6,073
|
972
|
6,341
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|
3,159
|
4,601
|
19,277
|
8,375
|
Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations
|
$
|
(8,102)
|
$
|
5,781
|
$
|
(8,267)
|
$
|
10,181
|
Other expense, net, as reported
|
$
|
329
|
$
|
1,929
|
$
|
836
|
$
|
1,980
|
Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
(249)
|
(442)
|
(398)
|
(487)
|
Present4D impairment (5)
|
—
|
(1,535)
|
—
|
(1,535)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net
|
(249)
|
(1,977)
|
(398)
|
(2,022)
|
Non-GAAP other expense (income), net
|
$
|
80
|
$
|
(48)
|
$
|
438
|
$
|
(42)
|
Net loss, as reported
|
$
|
(8,932)
|
$
|
(6,405)
|
$
|
(23,755)
|
$
|
(6,253)
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|
701
|
6,073
|
972
|
6,341
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|
3,159
|
4,601
|
19,277
|
8,375
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net
|
249
|
1,977
|
398
|
2,022
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(1,505)
|
(2,360)
|
(3,638)
|
(3,032)
|
Other tax adjustments (6)
|
—
|
864
|
—
|
864
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(6,328)
|
$
|
4,750
|
$
|
(6,746)
|
$
|
8,317
|
Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported
|
$
|
(0.50)
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
$
|
(1.34)
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
0.03
|
0.33
|
0.03
|
0.33
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
0.12
|
0.16
|
0.24
|
0.30
|
Advisory fees for GSA Matter (3)
|
—
|
0.04
|
—
|
0.08
|
Restructuring costs (4)
|
0.04
|
—
|
0.82
|
—
|
Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs
|
—
|
0.03
|
—
|
0.03
|
Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|
0.03
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
0.10
|
Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
Present4D impairment (5)
|
—
|
0.09
|
—
|
0.09
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(0.09)
|
(0.14)
|
(0.21)
|
(0.18)
|
Other tax adjustments (6)
|
—
|
0.05
|
—
|
0.05
|
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - Diluted
|
$
|
(0.36)
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
$
|
0.47
|
(1)
|
Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing
|
(2)
|
We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the
|
(3)
|
In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review,
|
(4)
|
On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is
|
(5)
|
On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for professional
|
(6)
|
Driven primarily by return-to-provision adjustments identified in the preparation of our 2018 U.S. tax return and changes in
|
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(8,932)
|
$
|
(6,405)
|
$
|
(23,755)
|
$
|
(6,253)
|
Interest expense, net
|
212
|
240
|
246
|
96
|
Income tax benefit
|
(3,359)
|
(417)
|
(5,597)
|
(262)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,520
|
4,573
|
7,279
|
9,322
|
EBITDA
|
(8,559)
|
(2,009)
|
(21,827)
|
2,903
|
Loss on foreign currency transactions
|
117
|
154
|
590
|
349
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,169
|
2,752
|
4,345
|
5,316
|
GSA sales adjustment (1)
|
608
|
5,805
|
608
|
5,840
|
Advisory fees for GSA Matter (2)
|
—
|
653
|
—
|
1,244
|
Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs
|
—
|
575
|
—
|
575
|
Present4D impairment (3)
|
—
|
1,535
|
—
|
1,535
|
Restructuring costs (4)
|
636
|
—
|
14,324
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(5,029)
|
$
|
9,465
|
$
|
(1,960)
|
$
|
17,762
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (5)
|
(8.2)
|
%
|
9.5
|
%
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing
|
(2)
|
In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review,
|
(3)
|
On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for
|
(4)
|
On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"),
|
(5)
|
Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP total sales, which adjusts for the GSA sales adjustment.
SOURCE FARO