FARO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader for 3D measurement, imaging and realization solutions for 3D metrology, architecture, construction and engineering, and public safety analytics applications, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"I remain pleased with the progress we've made executing our strategic initiatives, despite the soft market environment. Our efforts combined with additional prudent cost control measures have enabled us to beat our non-GAAP operating expense objective a full six months earlier than expected. Further, the revitalized sales organization has embraced the new reality of a virtual sales model that I expect will continue to enable sales efficiencies when world conditions normalize," stated Michael Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While the discretionary capital nature of our markets limits our visibility towards the timing of a recovery, we remain confident the actions we are taking will drive a meaningful increase in growth and profitability in the years ahead."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Total sales were $60.6 million for second quarter 2020, as compared with $93.5 million for second quarter 2019, and included the unfavorable impact of an additional $0.6 million GSA sales adjustment identified through further review. Excluding the impact of the GSA sales adjustment in the second quarter 2020 and 2019, Non-GAAP total sales were $61.2 million and $99.3 million, respectively. The decrease in sales was primarily a result of end market demand softness related to the COVID-19 pandemic. New order bookings were $61.4 million for the second quarter 2020, down compared to $106.0 million for the second quarter 2019.

Gross margin was 47.7% for the second quarter 2020, as compared to 54.3% for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.4% for the second quarter 2020 compared to 57.2% for the second quarter 2019. The decrease in gross margin was primarily a result of the impact of lower sales resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expense, which includes $0.6 million of non-recurring charges, was $40.9 million for the second quarter 2020, as compared to $55.6 million for the same prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense was $37.7 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $51.0 million for the second quarter 2019.

Net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the second quarter 2020, as compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.37 per share, for the second quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $6.3 million, or $0.36 per share, for the second quarter 2020 compared to Non-GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.27 per share, for the second quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.0 million, or 8% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2020 compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, or 10% of Non-GAAP total sales, for the second quarter of 2019.

*A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

The Company's cash and short-term investments increased $0.5 million to $173.7 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2020, and the Company remained debt-free.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP total sales, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, exclude the GSA sales adjustment (as defined in the tables below), the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter (as defined in the tables below), imputed interest expense recorded related to the GSA Matter, executive sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, Present4D impairment charges, restructuring charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest expense, net, income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization, excluding loss on foreign currency transactions, the GSA sales adjustment, stock-based compensation, advisory fees incurred related to the GSA Matter, executive sign-on bonuses and relocation costs, Present4D impairment charges, and restructuring costs, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the additional restructuring charges expected to be incurred in connection with our restructuring plan and the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from the restructuring plan and go-to-market strategy, and FARO's growth and profitability potential. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Sales













Product $ 42,259



$ 71,045



$ 98,784



$ 142,622

Service 18,305



22,446



41,295



$ 44,486

Total sales 60,564



93,491



140,079



187,108

Cost of Sales













Product 21,333



30,505



44,399



$ 58,456

Service 10,335



12,246



22,911



$ 24,893

Total cost of sales 31,668



42,751



67,310



83,349

Gross Profit 28,896



50,740



72,769



103,759

Operating Expenses













Selling, general and administrative 30,036



45,007



$ 66,360



$ 86,027

Research and development 10,186



10,626



$ 20,601



$ 22,267

Restructuring costs 636



—



14,324



—

Total operating expenses 40,858



55,633



101,285



108,294

Loss from operations (11,962)



(4,893)



(28,516)



(4,535)

Other expense













Interest expense, net 212



240



$ 246



$ 96

Other expense, net 117



1,689



$ 590



1,884

Loss before income tax benefit (12,291)



(6,822)



(29,352)



(6,515)

Income tax benefit (3,359)



(417)



(5,597)



(262)

Net loss $ (8,932)



$ (6,405)



$ (23,755)



$ (6,253)

Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.50)



$ (0.37)



$ (1.34)



$ (0.36)

Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.50)



$ (0.37)



$ (1.34)



$ (0.36)

Weighted average shares - Basic 17,747,739



17,333,996



17,710,014



17,323,479

Weighted average shares - Diluted 17,747,739



17,333,996



17,710,014



17,323,479



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2020

(unaudited)

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,700



$ 133,634

Short-term investments —



24,870

Accounts receivable, net 48,113



76,162

Inventories, net 53,425



58,554

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,795



28,996

Total current assets 296,033



322,216

Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 22,507



26,954

Operating lease right-of-use asset 14,684



18,418

Goodwill 49,184



49,704

Intangible assets, net 12,744



14,471

Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 34,130



33,349

Deferred income tax assets, net 21,153



18,766

Other long-term assets 2,872



2,964

Total assets $ 453,307



$ 486,842

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,067



$ 13,718

Accrued liabilities 42,975



38,072

Income taxes payable 1,258



5,182

Current portion of unearned service revenues 36,480



39,211

Customer deposits 3,451



3,108

Lease liability 4,904



6,674

Total current liabilities 101,135



105,965

Unearned service revenues - less current portion 19,582



20,578

Lease liability - less current portion 11,651



13,698

Deferred income tax liabilities 285



357

Income taxes payable - less current portion 12,058



13,177

Other long-term liabilities 35



1,075

Total liabilities 144,746



154,850

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,116,870 and

18,988,379 issued, respectively; 17,718,179 and 17,576,618 outstanding, respectively 19



19

Additional paid-in capital 273,325



267,868

Retained earnings 89,124



112,879

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,865)



(17,399)

Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,398,691 and 1,411,761 shares, respectively (31,042)



(31,375)

Total shareholders' equity 308,561



331,992

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 453,307



$ 486,842



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (23,755)



$ (6,253)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,209



9,322

Stock-based compensation 4,345



5,316

Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 680



2

Loss on disposal of assets 299



348

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 479



1,481

Deferred income tax benefit (2,404)



(11)

Impairment charge on equity method investment —



1,535

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 26,180



14,442

Inventories 892



(9,687)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,347



2,282

Increase (Decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,395)



(1,466)

Income taxes payable (5,058)



(3,119)

Customer deposits 384



(446)

Unearned service revenues (3,139)



3,998

Net cash provided by operating activities 16,064



17,744

Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investments 25,000



—

Purchases of property and equipment (1,533)



(3,693)

Proceeds from asset sales 643



—

Payments for intangible assets (673)



(1,233)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,437



(4,926)

Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (160)



(187)

Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions —



(250)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,409)



(1,440)

Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 3,854



735

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,285



(1,142)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (720)



145

Increase in cash and cash equivalents 40,066



11,821

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,634



108,783

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 173,700



$ 120,604



FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Total sales, as reported $ 60,564



$ 93,491



$ 140,079



$ 187,108

GSA sales adjustment (1) 608



5,805



608



5,840

Non-GAAP total sales $ 61,172



$ 99,296



$ 140,687



$ 192,948

















Gross profit, as reported $ 28,896



$ 50,740



$ 72,769



$ 103,759

GSA sales adjustment (1) 608



5,805



608



5,840

Stock-based compensation (2) 93



268



364



501

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 701



6,073



972



6,341

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,597



$ 56,813



$ 73,741



$ 110,100

Gross margin, as reported 47.7 %

54.3 %

51.9 %

55.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 48.4 %

57.2 %

52.4 %

57.1 %















Operating expenses, as reported $ 40,858



$ 55,633



$ 101,285



$ 108,294

Advisory fees for GSA Matter (3) —



(653)



—



(1,244)

Stock-based compensation (2) (2,076)



(2,484)



(3,981)



(4,815)

Restructuring costs (4) (636)



—



(14,324)



—

Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs —



(575)



—



(575)

Purchase accounting intangible amortization (447)



(889)



(972)



(1,741)

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (3,159)



(4,601)



(19,277)



(8,375)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 37,699



$ 51,032



$ 82,008



$ 99,919

















Loss from operations, as reported $ (11,962)



$ (4,893)



$ (28,516)



$ (4,535)

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 701



6,073



972



6,341

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 3,159



4,601



19,277



8,375

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (8,102)



$ 5,781



$ (8,267)



$ 10,181

















Other expense, net, as reported $ 329



$ 1,929



$ 836



$ 1,980

Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) (249)



(442)



(398)



(487)

Present4D impairment (5) —



(1,535)



—



(1,535)

Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net (249)



(1,977)



(398)



(2,022)

Non-GAAP other expense (income), net $ 80



$ (48)



$ 438



$ (42)

















Net loss, as reported $ (8,932)



$ (6,405)



$ (23,755)



$ (6,253)

Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 701



6,073



972



6,341

Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 3,159



4,601



19,277



8,375

Non-GAAP adjustments to other expense, net 249



1,977



398



2,022

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,505)



(2,360)



(3,638)



(3,032)

Other tax adjustments (6) —



864



—



864

Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (6,328)



$ 4,750



$ (6,746)



$ 8,317

















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.50)



$ (0.37)



$ (1.34)



$ (0.36)

GSA sales adjustment (1) 0.03



0.33



0.03



0.33

Stock-based compensation (2) 0.12



0.16



0.24



0.30

Advisory fees for GSA Matter (3) —



0.04



—



0.08

Restructuring costs (4) 0.04



—



0.82



—

Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs —



0.03



—



0.03

Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.03



0.05



0.06



0.10

Interest expense increase due to GSA sales adjustment (1) 0.01



0.03



0.02



0.03

Present4D impairment (5) —



0.09



—



0.09

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.09)



(0.14)



(0.21)



(0.18)

Other tax adjustments (6) —



0.05



—



0.05

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.36)



$ 0.27



$ (0.38)



$ 0.47







(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing

practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration

("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). We retained outside legal counsel

and forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts

(the "Review"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, we reduced our total sales by $0.6

million and $5.8 million, respectively, (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense of $0.2

million and $0.5 million, respectively, related to the GSA Matter.



(2) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the

Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and

future periods with such results from past periods.



(3) In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review,

which resulted in $1.2 million in advisory fees incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019.



(4) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"), which is

intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately

structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. In connection

with the Restructuring Plan, we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million during the first half of 2020

primarily consisting of severance and related benefits.



(5) On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for professional

virtual reality presentations and training environments, in the form of an equity capital contribution. During the second quarter

of 2019, we determined it is more likely than not that we will not recover our cost basis in present4D and recorded an

impairment charge of $1.5 million, which is included in Other expense, net.



(6) Driven primarily by return-to-provision adjustments identified in the preparation of our 2018 U.S. tax return and changes in

our reserve for uncertain tax positions due to a change in our judgment on the recognition of a tax position.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net loss $ (8,932)



$ (6,405)



$ (23,755)



$ (6,253)

Interest expense, net 212



240



246



96

Income tax benefit (3,359)



(417)



(5,597)



(262)

Depreciation and amortization 3,520



4,573



7,279



9,322

EBITDA (8,559)



(2,009)



(21,827)



2,903

Loss on foreign currency transactions 117



154



590



349

Stock-based compensation 2,169



2,752



4,345



5,316

GSA sales adjustment (1) 608



5,805



608



5,840

Advisory fees for GSA Matter (2) —



653



—



1,244

Executive sign-on bonuses & relocation costs —



575



—



575

Present4D impairment (3) —



1,535



—



1,535

Restructuring costs (4) 636



—



14,324



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,029)



$ 9,465



$ (1,960)



$ 17,762

Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) (8.2) %

9.5 %

(1.4) %

9.2 %





(1) Late in the fourth quarter of 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that certain of our pricing

practices may have resulted in the U.S. Government being overcharged under our General Services Administration

("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") (the "GSA Matter"). In fourth quarter 2018, we reduced

our total sales by an estimated cumulative adjustment of $4.8 million. We also retained outside legal counsel and

forensic accountants to conduct a comprehensive review of our pricing and other practices under the Contracts

(the "Review"). During the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, we reduced our total sales by

$0.6 million and $5.8 million, respectively, (the "GSA sales adjustment") and recorded imputed interest expense

of $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, related to the GSA Matter. (2) In connection with the GSA Matter, we retained outside legal counsel and forensic accountants to conduct the Review,

which resulted in $1.2 million in advisory fees incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2019. (3) On April 27, 2018, we invested $1.8 million in present4D GmbH ("present4D"), a software solutions provider for

professional virtual reality presentations and training environments, in the form of an equity capital contribution.

During the second quarter of 2019, we determined it is more likely than not that we will not recover our cost basis

in present4D and recorded an impairment charge of $1.5 million, which is included in Other expense, net. (4) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan"),

which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that

we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and

customers. In connection with the Restructuring Plan, we recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $14.3 million

during the first half of 2020 primarily consisting of severance and related benefits. (5) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP total sales, which adjusts for the GSA sales adjustment.

