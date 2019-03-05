FARO® Releases FARO ZONE 3D 2019 for Public Safety

FARO Zone 3D 2018 was the first VR-enabled software solution for law enforcement and forensics professionals that provides a comprehensive platform for documenting, analyzing, and reconstructing scenes that includes powerful forensic analysis, 3D diagramming and animation tools. FARO Zone 3D 2019 substantially builds on the most compelling functionality of its predecessor and offers immersive and dramatic new ways to interact with and present forensic scenes.

Authoritative Forensic Scene Presentations

FARO Zone 3D 2019 integrates advanced functionality that brings forensics presentations to life in the most persuasive and powerful way:

Leverage Witness View tool to show the exact point of views of a witness or officer at the scene

tool to show the exact point of views of a witness or officer at the scene Include visual time and distance analysis to verify vehicle positions under a variety of scenarios

Include shadows and weather with 3D animations

Hyperlink to display photos and reports

Reconstruct crashes in detail with the Event Data Recorder (EDR) dashboard that displays and compares the animation to the on-board black box data recorder, e.g., steering angle, air bag deployment, when brakes are applied, etc.

Immersive Realism with Evolutionary Virtual Reality

FARO Zone 3D 2019 enables public safety professionals to walk through a forensic scene with an exceptional level of true to life realism. As such, it is ideal for assignments that range from investigations of officer involved shootings to pre-incident site planning, forensics training exercises or 3D model scene augmentations and analysis, including bullet trajectories.

Additionally, a series of new tools are now available that enable users to create security plans utilizing 2D and 3D diagrams of buildings and exterior sites, including the ability to show exactly what security cameras can view in 3D.

"FARO Zone 3D 2018 was a major industry milestone that harnessed the power of 3D in a solution specifically developed for crime, crash and fire investigators," stated Kris Beezley Vice President, Emerging Verticals and Sales Excellence. "The powerful, visually compelling enhancements in FARO Zone 3D 2019 solidifies FARO's leadership in forensic reconstruction software through superior diagramming and analysis tools, environmental effects, lighting, hyperlinks and advanced VR."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement, imaging and realization technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

SOURCE FARO Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.faro.com

