FARO Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ: FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions for 3D manufacturing, construction BIM, 3D design, public safety forensics, and photonics applications, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

"In 2018, we achieved $425 million in new order bookings, up 12.8 percent year-over-year, and crossed the $400 million milestone in annual sales for the first time in the Company's history," stated Dr. Simon Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We executed on our strategic sales growth initiative to increase our sales headcount by mid-teens for a second consecutive year. We continued our new product drumbeat with 14 new product releases. We accelerated our M&A pace with four acquisitions plus our first strategic investment and, in the process, created a new Photonics vertical. Our new product drumbeat and acquisitions expanded our product portfolio to the most technologically advanced and expansive in our history. Our platform for growth is stronger than ever."

We sell products and related services to the U.S. Government (the "Government") under General Services Administration ("GSA") Federal Supply Schedule contracts (the "Contracts") and have done so since 2002. Late in fourth quarter 2018, during an internal review we preliminarily determined that we may have overcharged the Government under the Contracts (the "GSA Matter"). "GSA sales represented approximately 3.5 percent of our total sales in 2018," continued Dr. Raab. "Nevertheless, we take our Government contract compliance very seriously and have begun remediation efforts with the assistance of outside legal counsel including, but not limited to, the identification of additional controls and procedures to ensure future compliance with the pricing and other requirements of the Contracts. On February 14, 2019, we reported the GSA Matter to the GSA and its Office of Inspector General."

Fourth Quarter 2018

As a result of the GSA Matter, for fourth quarter 2018 we reduced our total sales by a $4.8 million estimated cumulative sales adjustment (the "GSA cumulative sales adjustment"), representative of the last six years of estimated overcharges to the Government under the Contracts. In addition, for fourth quarter 2018 we recorded $0.5 million of imputed interest related to the GSA cumulative sales adjustment, which increased other expense and resulted in an estimated total liability of $5.3 million for the GSA Matter. This estimate is based on our preliminary review as of the date of this press release and is subject to change based on the results of a review being conducted by our outside legal counsel and discussions with the Government.

Total sales were $112.8 million for fourth quarter 2018, up 6.0% as compared with $106.4 million for fourth quarter 2017. Our sales increase was mainly driven by higher unit sales across all segments, higher average selling prices in our 3D Manufacturing reporting segment and total service revenue growth, partially offset by the GSA cumulative sales adjustment. Our new order bookings were $122.2 million for fourth quarter 2018, up 10.5% as compared with $110.6 million for fourth quarter 2017.

Gross margin was 57.2% for the quarter, down 1.1 percentage points as compared with 58.3% in the same prior year period, reflecting higher average selling prices in our 3D Manufacturing reporting segment and an improved service margin which were more than offset by the effects of the GSA cumulative sales adjustment.

Operating income was $5.8 million for the quarter, as compared with $9.2 million in the same prior year period, primarily reflecting our sales increase which was more than offset by the effects of the GSA cumulative sales adjustment. Operating margin was 5.2% for fourth quarter 2018, as compared with operating margin of 8.6% for the same prior year period.

Our net income of $5.8 million, or $0.33 per share, for fourth quarter 2018 included a $1.0 million benefit related to finalizing our transition tax under the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("U.S. Tax Reform") and a $3.9 million unfavorable after-tax impact of the GSA Matter. Our net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.66 per share, for fourth quarter 2017 included a provisional charge of $19.4 million recorded in income tax expense related to the enactment of U.S. Tax Reform.

As of December 31, 2018, our balance sheet remained debt-free with cash and short-term investments totaling $133.6 million, of which $77.5 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.

Fiscal Year 2018

Total sales were $403.6 million for fiscal year 2018, up 11.8% as compared with $360.9 million for fiscal year 2017. Our sales increase was mainly driven by an increase in unit sales within our Construction BIM and Emerging Verticals reporting segments, and higher average selling prices in our 3D Manufacturing reporting segment, partially offset by the GSA cumulative sales adjustment.

New order bookings were $425.3 million for fiscal year 2018, up 12.8% as compared with $377.0 million for fiscal year 2017. With our trailing 12 months new order bookings of $425.3 million and our trailing 12 months sales full-time experienced ("FTE") headcount of 599, our trailing 12 months orders per sales FTE metric was approximately $710,000, up $4,000 from third quarter 2018.

Gross margin was 56.6% for fiscal year 2018, down 0.1 percentage points as compared with the prior year, reflecting the benefit of higher average selling prices in our 3D Manufacturing reporting segment and improved manufacturing efficiencies which were more than offset by the effects of the GSA cumulative sales adjustment and the $4.7 million increase in our inventory reserve recorded in third quarter 2018.

Operating income was $5.8 million for fiscal year 2018, an increase from $5.3 million for fiscal year 2017, primarily driven by our double-digit sales growth partially offset by our investment in increased sales headcount, the effects of the GSA cumulative sales adjustment and the increase in our inventory reserve recorded in third quarter 2018. Operating margin was 1.4% for fiscal year 2018, as compared with operating margin of 1.5% for fiscal year 2017.

Our net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per share, for fiscal year 2018 included a $1.0 million benefit related to finalizing our transition tax under U.S. Tax Reform and a $3.9 million unfavorable after-tax impact of the GSA Matter. Our net loss of $14.5 million, or $0.87 per share, for fiscal year 2017 included a provisional charge of $19.4 million recorded in income tax expense related to the enactment of U.S. Tax Reform.

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary as the Company has not yet issued its audited financial statements, and such information may differ from our audited results.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements regarding FARO's estimated overcharges to the Government under the GSA Contracts, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, and FARO's product development and product launches. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, estimates, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will" and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the results of the Company's and its outside legal counsel's review of the GSA Matter; the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter; any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party; loss of future government sales; and potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions; and

other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire events, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people, and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company also has a technology center and manufacturing facility consisting of approximately 90,400 square feet located in Exton, Pennsylvania containing research and development, manufacturing and service operations of our FARO Laser TrackerTM and FARO Tracer Laser Projector product lines. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Sales













Product $ 88,984

$ 84,446

$ 311,102

$ 277,922 Service 23,860

21,977

92,525

82,995 Total sales 112,844

106,423

403,627

360,917 Cost of Sales













Product 36,036

31,957

124,802

110,143 Service 12,257

12,372

50,480

46,137 Total cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization, shown separately below) 48,293

44,329

175,282

156,280 Gross Profit 64,551

62,094

228,345

204,637 Operating Expenses













Selling and marketing 30,754

28,660

116,920

103,544 General and administrative 12,763

10,924

47,652

43,807 Depreciation and amortization 4,846

4,513

18,313

16,588 Research and development 10,342

8,846

39,706

35,376 Total operating expenses 58,705

52,943

222,591

199,315 Income from operations 5,846

9,151

5,754

5,322 Other expense (income)













Interest income (224)

(73)

(429)

(319) Other expense (income), net 271

(510)

1,139

(190) Interest expense 486

7

486

4 Income before income tax expense 5,313

9,727

4,558

5,827 Income tax (benefit) expense (445)

20,785

(372)

20,343 Net income (loss) $ 5,758

$ (11,058)

$ 4,930

$ (14,516) Net income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.33

$ (0.66)

$ 0.29

$ (0.87) Net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.33

$ (0.66)

$ 0.29

$ (0.87) Weighted average shares - Basic 17,254,011

16,738,400

17,043,167

16,711,534 Weighted average shares - Diluted 17,498,061

16,738,400

17,348,456

16,711,534

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,783

$ 140,960 Short-term investments 24,793

10,997 Accounts receivable, net 88,927

72,105 Inventories, net 65,444

53,786 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,795

16,311 Total current assets 316,742

294,159 Property and equipment:





Machinery and equipment 76,048

66,514 Furniture and fixtures 6,749

6,945 Leasehold improvements 20,304

19,872 Property and equipment at cost 103,101

93,331 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (72,684)

(61,452) Property and equipment, net 30,417

31,879 Goodwill 67,274

52,750 Intangible assets, net 33,054

22,540 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 39,563

39,614 Deferred income tax assets, net 14,719

15,606 Other long-term assets 4,475

2,030 Total assets $ 506,244

$ 458,578 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 20,093

$ 11,569 Accrued liabilities 36,327

27,362 Income taxes payable 5,081

4,676 Current portion of unearned service revenues 32,878

29,674 Customer deposits 3,144

2,604 Total current liabilities 97,523

75,885 Unearned service revenues - less current portion 15,505

11,815 Deferred income tax liabilities 736

695 Income taxes payable - less current portion 12,247

15,952 Other long-term liabilities 3,624

2,165 Total liabilities 129,635

106,512 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,676,059 and 18,277,142

issued; 17,253,011 and 16,796,884 outstanding, respectively 19

18 Additional paid-in capital 251,329

223,055 Retained earnings 175,353

168,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,483)

(7,822) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,423,048 shares and 1,480,258, respectively (31,609)

(31,809) Total shareholders' equity 376,609

352,066 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 506,244

$ 458,578

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018

2017

2016 CASH FLOWS FROM:









OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income (loss) $ 4,930

$ (14,516)

$ 11,107 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 18,313

16,588

13,868 Compensation for stock options and restricted stock units 7,620

6,450

5,374 Provision for bad debts 907

370

898 Loss on disposal of assets 192

451

860 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 5,757

1,734

4,134 Deferred income tax benefit 689

(1,740)

(2,002) Income tax benefit from exercise of stock options —

—

(357) Change in operating assets and liabilities:









(Increase) decrease in:









Accounts receivable, net (15,995)

(6,766)

6,727 Inventories (20,532)

(10,926)

(6,729) Prepaid expenses and other assets (11,310)

(253)

3,588 Increase (decrease) in:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,774

1,103

534 Income taxes payable (3,286)

20,011

618 Customer deposits 513

(461)

(1,310) Unearned service revenues 7,330

(1,690)

273 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,902

10,355

37,583 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









(Purchases of) Proceeds from sale of investments (14,000)

32,000

— Purchases of property and equipment (11,021)

(8,970)

(7,720) Payments for intangible assets (1,900)

(2,377)

(1,657) Acquisition of business, net of cash received (27,646)

(5,596)

(27,708) Equity investments (1,786)

—

— Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (56,353)

15,057

(37,085) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Payments on capital leases (157)

(108)

(8) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (888)

(521)

(774) Income tax benefit from exercise of stock options —

—

357 Proceeds from issuance of stock related to stock option exercises 20,855

3,594

674 Net cash provided by financing activities 19,810

2,965

249 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (2,536)

6,414

(1,934) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (32,177)

34,791

(1,187) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 140,960

106,169

107,356 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 108,783

$ 140,960

$ 106,169

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (UNAUDITED)







Years ended December 31, (in thousands)

2018

2017

2016 Net income (loss)

$ 4,930

$ (14,516)

$ 11,107 Currency translation adjustments, net of income tax

(10,661)

16,739

(4,700) Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (5,731)

$ 2,223

$ 6,407

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(sales in thousands)

Q4 2018 Sales

Q4 2017 Sales

% Change

Q4 2018 Sales

Q4 2017 Sales

% Change

Reporting Segments

























3D Manufacturing (1)

$ 75,602

$ 70,940

6.6 %

$ 264,430

$ 243,464

8.6 %

Construction BIM (2)

26,226

25,798

1.7 %

96,185

86,349

11.4 %

Emerging Verticals (3)

11,016

9,685

13.7 %

43,012

31,104

38.3 %

Total sales, as reported

$ 112,844

$ 106,423

6.0 %

$ 403,627

$ 360,917

11.8 %



(1) The 3D Manufacturing reporting segment (formerly known as Factory Metrology and 3D Factory) contains solely our 3D Manufacturing vertical (formerly our Factory Metrology/3D Factory and 3D Machine Vision verticals). (2) The Construction BIM reporting segment contains solely our Construction BIM vertical (formerly known as Construction BIM-CIM). (3) The Emerging Verticals reporting segment (formerly known as Other) includes our 3D Design (formerly known as Product Design), Public Safety Forensics, and Photonics verticals.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

























New Order Bookings

(in millions)

Ending Sales

Headcount

Sales FTE

Headcount (1)

Trailing 12 Months

Sales FTE Headcount (1)

Trailing 12 Months Orders

per Sales FTE (in

thousands) (1)

Q2-16 $81.6

468

424

419

$782

Q3-16 $79.8

507

435

424

$790

Q4-16 $95.8

536

454

432

$766

Q1-17 $86.9

593

486

450

$765

Q2-17 $89.0

627

516

473

$743

Q3-17 $90.5

635

548

501

$723

Q4-17 $110.6

631

568

530

$711

Q1-18 $96.1

653

581

553

$698

Q2-18 $106.5

672

591

572

$706

Q3-18 $100.5

707

604

586

$706

Q4-18 $122.2

733

621

599

$710







(1) Sales full-time experienced ("FTE") is a metric whereby sales headcount is measured as a time-weighted average with the first year contribution of a new employee discounted by an experience factor.

SOURCE FARO Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.faro.com

