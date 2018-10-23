Farris, Riley & Pitt's Attorneys Secured $1MM Verdict Against Alabama Splash Adventure

BESSEMER, Ala., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 17-year-old Kasey Tidwell contacted Farris, Riley & Pitt after suffering severe back injuries due to neglect on the part of Alabama Splash Adventure. It is the lifeguard's responsibility to make sure that everyone exits each waterslide ride safely. Ms. Tidwell was injured when she struck the edge of a concrete "catch pool" at the end of a waterslide ride called "Upsurge." During litigation, Alabama Splash Adventure's Aquatic Director confirmed that a ride attendant should have slowed Tidwell's momentum on the Upsurge after she entered the catch pool. Ms. Tidwell underwent two back surgeries, which required metal rods and screws to support spinal fusions. Ms. Tidwell's waterpark safety expert, Bill Avery, testified that Tidwell's injuries could have been avoided had the ride attendant been paying attention. Read more water park safety tips from Avery.

Firm partners, JD Lawrence, Ken Riley, and Kirby Farris appeared in court on Tidwell's behalf. In a three-day trial, Ms. Tidwell's attorneys presented compelling evidence of Alabama Splash Adventure's carelessness. "The Jury heard evidence of the preventable nature of these life-changing injuries to Ms. Tidwell and, we believe, understood that Ms. Tidwell was placed in harm's way through no fault of her own," Ken Riley stated. After an hour and a half of deliberation, all 12 of the Jefferson County jurors unanimously found Alabama Splash Adventure negligent and responsible for Tidwell's injuries and awarded her $1,000,000 as compensation. The case was tried in Bessemer, Alabama before Judge David Hobdy and is not expected to be appealed. To learn more about the case, contact the firm. Since the incident, Alabama Splash Adventure has changed ownership. Future repercussions for the waterpark are unknown.

About the firm:

Farris, Riley & Pitt is a full-service plaintiff's firm in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, representing clients across the state of Alabama and beyond. For over 20 years, Farris, Riley & Pitt has handled a wide range of personal injury matters for victims who were hurt in serious accidents. If you or someone you know needs legal services, contact Farris, Riley & Pitt at (205)324-1212 or email law@frplegal.com. For more information, visit the firm's website at deliveringjustice.com.

Chelsie Coker

Farris, Riley & Pitt LLP

(205)324-1212

CCoker@FRPLegal.com

SOURCE Farris, Riley & Pitt

