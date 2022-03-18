Farro Market Size will grow by USD 64.82 Million | Evolving Opportunities With Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, and Whole Foods Market Services Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The growth of organized retail sector globally, ability to give good yields in mountainous regions, and increased use of farro as an ingredient in muesli will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes will be a major challenge for the farro market during the forecast period. The substitutes of farro in the market are available in both conventional and organic forms, offering similar types of nutritional values.

View Report Outlook for more insights on drivers and challenges influencing the market

Farro Market Scope Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global farro market as a part of the global agricultural products market under the global food products market of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the farro market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Farro Market Segment Analysis

Product

Conventional Farro

The coventional farro segment will be the leading segment of this market. The low price of conventional farro, when compared with organic farro, is one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The demand for conventional farro is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among consumers about its various health benefits.

The coventional farro segment will be the leading segment of this market. The low price of conventional farro, when compared with organic farro, is one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The demand for conventional farro is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among consumers about its various health benefits.

Organic Farro

Geography

Europe

Europe will account for 36% of the farrro market growth during the forecast period. UK, Germany , and France are the key markets for farro in Europe . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The European market is witnessing an increasing consumer demand for ancient grains, such as Kamut, spelt, oats, and farro, due to their various health benefits.

will account for 36% of the farrro market growth during the forecast period. UK, , and are the key markets for farro in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Download Farro Market Analysis Sample to Get contribution of each segment

Farro Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The farro market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on distinguishing their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the farro market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the top farro companies and their offerings are:

Agribosco SRL: The company offers farro that contain ingredients such as spelled triticum dicoccum which are packaged in a protective atmosphere, under the brand name of Agri Bosco .

The company offers farro that contain ingredients such as spelled triticum dicoccum which are packaged in a protective atmosphere, under the brand name of . Bluebird Grain Farms :The company offers farro that includes Emmer which is a simple grain of 28 chromosomes and prepared like brown rice and cooks in 50-60 minutes, under the brand name of Bluebird Grain.

:The company offers farro that includes Emmer which is a simple grain of 28 chromosomes and prepared like brown rice and cooks in 50-60 minutes, under the brand name of Bluebird Grain. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.:The company offers farro that are a good source of iron and plant-based protein, under the brand name of Bob's Red Mill .

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Farro Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist farro market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the farro market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the farro market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of farro market vendors

Related Reports:

Poke Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Sports Nutrition Market in Europe by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Farro Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 64.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.81 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agribosco SRL, Bluebird Grain Farms, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., CALLERIS snc DI CALLERIS GIOVANNI and C., HW Wellness Solutions Pvt Ltd., Molino Rachello Srl, Natures Earthly Choice, Poggio del Farro srl, Roland Foods LLC, Standard Process Inc., Timeless Seeds Inc., Urban Platter, Vigo Importing Co., Waitrose Ltd., Whole Foods Market Services Inc., and Woodland Foods Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional farro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional farro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic farro - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic farro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic farro - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agribosco SRL

Exhibit 93: Agribosco SRL - Overview



Exhibit 94: Agribosco SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Agribosco SRL - Key offerings

10.4 Bluebird Grain Farms

Exhibit 96: Bluebird Grain Farms - Overview



Exhibit 97: Bluebird Grain Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Bluebird Grain Farms - Key offerings

10.5 Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Exhibit 99: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Natures Earthly Choice

Exhibit 102: Natures Earthly Choice - Overview



Exhibit 103: Natures Earthly Choice - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Natures Earthly Choice - Key offerings

10.7 Poggio del Farro srl

Exhibit 105: Poggio del Farro srl - Overview



Exhibit 106: Poggio del Farro srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Poggio del Farro srl - Key offerings

10.8 Roland Foods LLC

Exhibit 108: Roland Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Roland Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Roland Foods LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Vigo Importing Co.

Exhibit 111: Vigo Importing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Vigo Importing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Vigo Importing Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Waitrose Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Waitrose Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Waitrose Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Waitrose Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Whole Foods Market Services Inc.

Exhibit 117: Whole Foods Market Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Whole Foods Market Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Whole Foods Market Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio