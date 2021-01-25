Farther Finance Launches Category Defining Wealth Management Tools That Pull The Private Banking Experience Forward

Farther Finance Launches Category Defining Fintech Platform For Wealth Management and Accumulation. Tweet this

Farther offers a simple and effective money management solution that removes the stress and guesswork from building and protecting wealth. By combining modern technology tools with data-science driven insights, Farther delivers tailored investment solutions and advice for their clients. With access to a dedicated advisor, Farther is more than just an app that consolidates accounts.

Key features are designed with up and comers in mind: cash sweeps put savings to work instead of in low-interest bank accounts, invested savings cascade across unlimited goal-based and tax-advantaged accounts to stretch client dollars farther, and unlike robo-advisors, we tailor portfolios to each client account-by-account to better reflect priorities, return needs, and values.

Farther provides an experience similar to traditional family offices with a team of experts dedicated to supporting wealth management questions and needs across investments, cash, estate planning, charitable giving, and taxes. We encourage our clients to think of Farther as their personal CFO.

Advisors make a difference.

There has never been a more critical time for investors to have a team of advisors in their corner, making sure they are on track, avoiding costly mistakes, and in a position to take advantage of opportunities that arise. "People are paralyzed by the sheer number of do-it-yourself options out there, and it's time-consuming to sort through it all," said Taylor Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Farther. "We know that working with an advisor improves financial outcomes and provides peace of mind, especially if you've outgrown robo-advisors and have more complexity in your life. Our goal is to pull that advisor relationship forward by building on a modern technology platform."

Farther advisors help their clients implement a savings structure that incorporates ongoing automated cash management into a plan designed to achieve personalized goals like building an emergency fund, buying a house, and saving for retirement, all while reducing taxes.

About Farther

Farther is the first digital family office. Farther focuses on serving the unique needs of rising professionals to help them manage and grow their wealth by delivering financial services and advice that, in the past, has only been accessible through private wealth managers. The company offers a simple and effective money management solution to remove the stress and guesswork of building and protecting wealth to help clients achieve their goals and go farther.

Farther serves clients across the US and has offices in New York City and San Francisco.

