Fashion and Feminist Icon Rebecca Minkoff, Tech Visionary Imran Khan of Verishop, and Health Empresario Lo Bosworth of Love Wellness to Close Yotpo's Destination:D2C, September 12 in NYC

With Steve Madden, MVMT, and Away previously announced, today Yotpo announces a powerful trio of speakers to conclude the day's events as well as several new sessions, including:

Rebecca Minkoff, Founder of Rebecca Minkoff, on staying on the cutting edge of fashion and consumer fascination

Lauren Bosworth, Founder and CEO of Love Wellness, on creating a community around female healthcare

Imran Khan, Cofounder and CEO of Verishop and former CSO of Snapchat, on taking on Amazon to revive the joy of shopping

Amit Shah, CMO of 1-800-Flowers, on keeping pace with customer expectations and the next set of technologies on its radar

Maria Molland, CEO, THINX, on the organizational DNA that bolsters brand longevity

"As eCommerce operators we live in exciting times, but as consumer ourselves shopping has become magical, thanks to today's most progressive brands. We want to recognize the amazing connection brands are forging with customers, using Destination:D2C as a platform to champion experiences that turn brands into a true destination," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO & Co-founder, Yotpo.

Other notable brands in attendance include Bob's Discount Furniture, Bokksu, FIGS, Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Nautica, Peloton, Prose, Tarte, Fila, Tushy, UNTUCKit, BarkBox, BlueApron, Giorgio Armani, L'Oréal, and more.

Yotpo is proud to count its partners in innovation as sponsors of the event. Diamond level: Salesforce Commerce Cloud; Magento, an Adobe company; and BigCommerce. Gold level: Attentive, Corra, DotDigital, Klarna, Klaviyo, Nosto, Plobal Apps, and Simplr. Silver: BVACCEL, Capgemini, ClearBanc, Gorgias, MuteSix, Listrak, and Zehner.

Destination:D2C will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, 9:30am - 7:30pm, at Union West in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City (525 W. 28th Street). The event is at 98% capacity. To purchase tickets, and for the latest updates on the program and speakers, visit http://destination.yotpo.com .

About Yotpo

Yotpo's eCommerce marketing platform gives brands an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate growth through integrated solutions for user-generated content, loyalty and programs and more. In partnership with Google, Facebook, Salesforce, Shopify, Magento, an Adobe company and more, Yotpo is proud to support the rise of today's most exciting brands including Glossier, MVMT, Away, and Steve Madden. Yotpo has raised $101 million in funding and employs over 400 employees globally, with offices in New York City, London, Tel Aviv and Boston. www.yotpo.com

