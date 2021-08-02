Fashion Company Ocean Project Has A Mission To Change The Apparel Industry's Impact On The Environment

"As consumers, we want our purchases to make a difference for animals and the planet," said Lisa Anderson, co-founder of Ocean Project.

"As consumers, we want our purchases to make a difference for animals and the planet," said Lisa Anderson, co-founder of Ocean Project . "Ocean Project has made it a central part of its mission to approach fashion in an ethical and open way. We want people to look and feel good in what they're wearing and know that the money they spend on their clothes helps clean the environment."

There are many pollution problems in the fashion industry, like coloring fabrics using toxic dyes, or tanning leather using toxic chemicals. By some estimates, the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, right after the petroleum sector, Anderson added.

But not at Ocean Project . Every Ocean Project t-shirt, bracelet and necklace purchase gets 2.2 pounds of plastic from the environment. Yes -- that's 2.2 pounds.

Connect with people working to deliver real change to oceans, rivers and waterways and the animals that live there.

"Like many of you, I want to live in a more just, equal and engaged world. And we believe that simply starting a conversation is one crucial way to spark that change," said Anderson. "Every purchase you make includes a donation to cleaning plastic from the oceans and helps save endangered animals. To date Ocean Project has donated more than $41,000 to clean up projects."

Ocean Project Reviews

Jennifer S. said: "My husband got me this as an anniversary gift and I love it! I got to track a male tiger shark named Fletcher. My favorite species of shark too!"

Karen M. said: "I LOVE my shark Ollie"

About Ocean Project

Ocean Project is a company with a vision to make a difference in our ocean's ecosystems. For more information, Please visit: www.oceanproject.co.

