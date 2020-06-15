Fashion designer JLS unveils 100-dress giveaway at virtual Prom

BUFFALO, New York, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - U.S.-based fashion designer and president of TT New York, Jimmylee Steinfeld (JLS), is a man with a plan. And that plan is to "un-cancel" Prom – at least in spirit. Of course, hosting a physical event is out of the question in the current climate, but that doesn't mean he can't harness the power of social media to create an awesome virtual Prom experience – which is exactly what Steinfeld intends to do.

JLS Presents: Prom On 2020

Date: June 25, 2020

Time: 7–8 p.m. EST

Location: @JimmyleeSteinfeld's Instagram Live

In an effort to help spread some love in these difficult times – Steinfeld is also giving away 100 of his signature evening dresses on the night of the event. The dresses have become a staple for those attending Prom and other special events over the years. And this year, Steinfeld wants to give back to his fans.

"These young people have missed out on so much this year," says Steinfeld. "So, I wanted to do something special – something that will hopefully put a smile on their faces and help them push the upheaval and stress of 2020 out of their minds for a brief, but special moment."

Furthermore, in the spirit of inclusivity and connectedness, he's opening up the Prom to everyone.

"Maybe you missed your Prom last year. Maybe you missed your Prom 10 or 20 years ago. Consider this a second chance. That's why Prom On is open to anyone who wants to experience the fun, the friendship and the fashion that make Prom one of the most memorable nights of the year."

To stay up to date on details around Prom On 2020, follow Steinfeld on Instagram. Fans are also invited to visit JimmyleeSteinfeld.com.

SOURCE Jimmylee Steinfeld (JLS)

