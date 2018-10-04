Fashion Expert Clinton Kelly Declares Matching Holiday Sweaters With Our Dogs Are "In" This Year

"The holiday season is about celebrating family and making lasting memories with our loved ones, and that includes our four-legged friends," said Fabio Alings, Global CESAR Brand Director. "The CESAR Twinning campaign is a global campaign that encourages people to create a special, fun-loving moment with their dog to celebrate the holidays together in the most seasonal way."

Sporting the yuletide trend, Clinton and his Jack Russell Terrier Mary "sleighed" the holiday fashion scene in their sweaters, and Clinton gave his always spot-on fashion advice on Instagram, encouraging all to share in the Twinning trend.

HOW TO GET A TWINNING SWEATER SET

Starting today, pet owners are encouraged to join in on the festive fashion by entering the CESAR brand's Twinning sweepstakes* to win their own set of matching holiday sweaters. The sweepstakes will run through Wednesday, December 5 at Cesar.com/Twinning.

MORE ABOUT THE TWINNING CAMPAIGN

To create the CESAR brand's global Twinning campaign, the brand partnered with technologists from MediaMonks, a creative digital production company, to build a Doggy Design Studio agility course that allowed dogs to run, jump and bark their way to the 2018 holiday sweater designs. As seen in the campaign's video, the dogs' bark frequencies were stitched onto the sleeves, and the wag of their tails selected the seasonal icons – such as stockings, reindeer and candy canes – to adorn the rest.

To learn more about the Twinning campaign, visit Cesar.com/twinning. You can also find the brand on Instagram.com/CesarCuisine, Facebook.com/Cesar and Twitter @CesarCuisine.

About CESAR® Canine Cuisine

CESAR® Canine Cuisine is a high-quality line of premium dry and wet dog food and dog treats for small- to medium-sized dogs. The CESAR brand wants to transform mealtime into moments of shared joy by providing irresistible taste and unparalleled variety all dogs love. The CESAR brand offers three flavors in their dry food line, including Filet Mignon Flavor & Spring Vegetables Garnish. The brand also offers a variety of irresistible wet food flavors in their Original Pate and Gourmet Filets in Sauce textures, as well as their HOME DELIGHTS™ line that provides comfort food favorites so your dog can enjoy the same meals that you do. For more information, visit www.cesar.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare US is the U.S. operations of the world's largest petcare company at the privately-held Mars, Incorporated. Mars Petcare US produces some of the world's most beloved pet care brands, including PEDIGREE® Food and Treats for Dogs, CESAR® Canine Cuisine, IAMS™ Pet Food, SHEBA® Entrees for Cats, WHISKAS® Food for Cats, GREENIES™ Dental Chews and PILL POCKETS™ Treats, NUTRO™ Pet Food, EUKANUBA™ Pet Food and TEMPTATIONS™ Treats for Cats, as well as exclusive brands products for some of the leading retailers in the U.S. Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., more than 3,700 Mars Petcare US associates make, sell and distribute its high-quality pet food from 20 manufacturing facilities located in communities across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.mars.com.

