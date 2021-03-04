Fashion Makes Change launches 'Your Change Can Change Everything' to empower and educate women in the value chain

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion Makes Change, a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, joins forces with fashion and retail brands across the globe to support the empowerment and education of women in supply chain communities.

The first consumer program 'Your Change Can Change Everything' launches today, in celebration of International Women's Day. Customers are invited to round-up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation when shopping with participating brands and retailers. Select brands will match those funds and/or offer a donation on behalf of their customers, furthering the effort to uplift the voices of women globally.

And in a newly formed partnership with Shopify, brands running on the leading global commerce platform are also able to offer their customers a seamless donation experience at checkout with the Fashion Makes Change app powered by virtual fundraising platform Pledge and found in the Shopify App Store. Fashion Makes Change will continue to engage with brands and consumers throughout the year in an ongoing effort to maximize impact.

The proceeds raised will support the [email protected] Collaborative, a joint effort of United Nations' ILO-IFC Better Work, BSR's HERproject, CARE International, and Gap Inc's P.A.C.E (Personal Advancement & Career Enhancement) program that leverages knowledge, skills and collaboration to drive collective action for the direct benefit of women working in global supply chains. [email protected] members implement training programs that address critical needs including health, financial planning, problem solving and decision-making, and gender equality. The trainings are designed specifically to better address the complex needs of women working in factories.

Fashion Makes Change demonstrates the industry's collective effort to work in community to prioritize and drive responsible and sustainable business practices and deliver upon the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The organization is reimagining how collaboration can affect change while providing consumers the opportunity to be part of the solution, tackling some of the systemic challenges facing the world.

The support for Fashion Makes Change spans the industry and to date includes:

Michael Kors, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, Nordstrom, Theory, The Conservatory, Larroudé, Markarian, Rosie Assoulin, Hill House Home, Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation, The Coach Foundation, Stuart Weitzman, Kate Spade New York, Everlane, Madewell, YES AND, AARMY, Morgan Lane, Sarah Flint, PatBO, Chufy, 1 Atelier, KENNETH COLE PRODUCTIONS, INC, Eileen Fisher, Abercrombie & Fitch, ASTOURI, Millianna, Adore Me, Joyja, Belabumbum, Gentrue, Walkpop, ReApparel, NueSkin, Earth Republic, Naia, Coolibrium, Prestige, TAARACH, and ElyseRyan Jewelry, with more brands and retailers joining the movement every day.

Fashion Makes Change was conceived at the Responsible Business Coalition, and is supported by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Accenture Interactive, Avery Dennison, PR Consulting, and the Accessories Council.

To donate, learn more and discover how to shop participating brands, visit: fashionmakeschange.org

